TriStar Arms Viper G2 Product Safety Recall

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tristar Arms, Inc. (“TriStar”) has recently discovered a potential safety issue with certain TriStar Viper G2 .410 Shotguns which may lead to serious personal injury and/or damage to the shotgun. TriStar is voluntarily initiating a recall to protect the safety of its customers because if a user prematurely releases a shotshell while loading or unloading, the unretained shotshell could potentially contact the Bolt Lock Button inside the loading port and detonate.

WARNING: Use of the Viper G2 .410 Shotgun that is affected by this Recall Notice without the safety upgrade may cause serious personal injury and/or damage to the shotgun.

This Recall Notice only applies to the Serial Numbers of the Viper G2 Shotguns chambered in .410 and listed in the List of Serial Numbers of Affected Viper G2 Shotguns linked to this document. If your Viper G2 .410 Shotgun is among those listed, DO NOT LOAD, FIRE, USE, SELL, OR OTHERWISE MAKE AVAILABLE TO ANY PERSON YOUR VIPER G2 SHOTGUN until the upgrade is completed. Once you verify your Viper G2 .410 Shotgun is among those listed, contact TriStar immediately and arrange to have the trigger housing assembly of your Viper G2 .410 Shotgun returned to TriStar for a product upgrade, free of charge, using the following steps:

Step 1 – Please contact us using the following email – [email protected] , with “Viper G2 Recall” in the subject line, or by calling 816-421-1400 (Monday-Friday 8:00 AM –4:30 PM Central time) and indicate to the representative you are calling regarding the “Viper G2 Recall”, or send us a letter with your contact information to: TriStar Arms, 1816 Linn St., North Kansas City, MO 64116.

Please include the serial number for your Viper G2 Shotgun in your email or letter, or have it available when you call.

Step 2 – After confirming that your Viper G2 Shotgun is subject to this recall, TriStar will send you a prepaid shipping label with instructions so that you can return the trigger housing assembly of your Viper G2 Shotgun to us. We will pay for the costs of shipping the trigger housing assembly both to and from TriStar.

Step 3 – Pursuant to the directions found in the instruction manual for the Viper G2 Shotgun, remove the trigger housing assembly from the shotgun, place only the trigger housing assembly in a sturdy box for shipping purposes, affix the shipping label provided by TriStar on the outside of the box, and drop the box at your local United States Postal Service (USPS) shipping location.

If you are unable to locate the instruction manual, it can be found on Tristar’s website located at www.tristararms.com, or use the following link: www.tristararms.com/ wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ TriStar-Viper-G2-Manual-1.pdf. In addition, a tutorial video with step-by-step instructions on the removal and reinstallation of the trigger housing assembly can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch? v=Z-uiMxNQ6o8.

Step 4 – We will upgrade the trigger housing assembly and return it to you (free of charge) so that you can reinstall it into your Viper G2 .410 Shotgun. We will make every effort to return the trigger housing assembly to you as soon as possible.

If you have already sold or transferred your Viper G2 .410 Shotgun, we request that you contact us using the following email – [email protected] , with “Viper G2 Recall” in the subject line, or by calling 816-421-1400 (Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Central time), and provide us with the name and contact information for the person or entity to whom you sold or transferred it so that we can notify them of this recall.

We appreciate your assistance and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Thank you for your patience, cooperation, and continued support.

About TriStar Arms:

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, TriStar Arms is a primary importer of quality shotguns and handguns. The company is driven by the same mission that it set out on since its inception – to provide high-performance firearms for hunters, recreational shooters, and home defense at a fraction of the price and to deliver fast and friendly service at all times. Every firearm that TriStar Arms imports is rigorously tested throughout each stage of production to ensure that its customers receive the value that can be passed down for generations.

For more information on TriStar Arms visit www.tristararms.com.