Vincent Hancock Wins Big at Championship Skeet Match

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition-sponsored shooter Vincent Hancock adds to the list of recent events won by Federal-sponsored shotgun shooters. 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist Vincent Hancock won the 2022 Skeet Nationals Championship. The shoot was held on August 6, 2022, at the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Center in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Using Federal Premium shotshell, Hancock scored 248/250 broken targets in the qualification rounds. During the Gold Medal Final, Hancock secured 59/60 to win the gold medal in a field of 46 shooters.

The win at the 2022 Skeet Nationals Championship adds to an already accomplished-filled 2022 shooting season for Hancock. At the 2022 ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Hancock won three gold medals in individual and team shooting events.

“2022 Skeet Nationals was a big success,” said Vincent Hancock. “It was a fun event that I was able to perform well at. The 2022 season has been one to remember. A big thank you to my sponsors including Federal Ammunition for being my partners and providing the gear needed to succeed.”

