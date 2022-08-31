West Coast Armor – Protection Made High Performance

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Body Armor used to be cumbersome and expensive, good thing it ain’t 2005 anymore. Happily, West Coast Armor has stepped up to the plate (no pun intended) with its Pure Dyneema and Pure Spectra plates.

In fact, the team at West Coast Armor spent five years on R&D before releasing their first product. They’re not messing around when it comes to the preservation of life.

Who Is West Coast Armor?

The diverse team at West Coast Armor has deep roots in the world of executive protection, military, law enforcement, and the private sector. In addition, the team at West Coast Armor has used and created body armor throughout their individual careers. They know firsthand the benefits and drawbacks of the different types of body armor.

With this knowledge and real-world experience, they achieved what they set out to do. West Coast Armor put five years of research and development, so they could create their industry-leading body armor. They were rewarded with Armor that is lighter, stronger, and more affordable than any others on the market.

What Sets Apart West Coast Armor?

West Coast Armor uses Pure Dyneema or Pure next-gen Spectra in the construction of its body armor plates.

Hard armor made with pure Dyneema and next-gen Spectra is up to 75% lighter than steel or other traditional armor materials. This is without compromising the level of protection traditional materials provide.

For military, law enforcement, and others working in high-risk environments, hard armor made from Dyneema provides not only maximum protection but also enhances the comfort, maneuverability, and efficiency of the person wearing it.

5 Benefits of Using Dyneema in Body Armor Plates

Constructed from ceramics, compressed laminate sheets, metallic plates, or composites Designed to deform and capture the bullet upon impact Absorbs and distributes the kinetic energy of the impact Protects against NIJ Level III, III+ and works as an excellent backing for ceramics in III++ or IV rifle threats 75% lighter than steel and 25% lighter than Aramid

Where are West Coast Armor Plates Made?

All raw materials are 100% domestically sourced and made in the USA.

Is West Coast Armor NIJ Certified?

Yes. They are NIJ certified, and all their body armor plates meet or exceed NIJ criteria.

The NIJ conducts independent research on the Ballistic Resistance of Body Armor with the help of the Office of Law Enforcement Standards (OLES). The most important attribute of the NIJ is its ability to remain objective to the industry and only adopt criteria based on scientific research and testing.

This research and testing are designed to save lives and improve the level of justice our law enforcement agencies can provide. This is why every company that wishes to sell body armor in the United States must meet the requirements set forth by the NIJ.

If you’re looking for a company that is selling armor, ensure they can provide an NIJ letter of compliance by doing a simple check on DOJ’s website to see if the company is certified.

West Coast Armor Hard Armor Levels

Patriot Armor IIIa Plate

The Patriot Armor level 3a body armor Plate is so unbelievably light and thin that you will forget you’re wearing it. At 0.82 pounds per square foot, these lightweights perform like heavyweights.

Forged from a proprietary manufacturing process, the IIIA Plate is constructed with some of the strongest and lightest ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibers available.

West Coast Armor’s UHMWPE fibers are stronger than steel at a fraction of the weight.

Features and Specs

Designed for use as a standalone plate

Standalone NIJ threat level of IIIA

True multi-shot plate

Weatherproofing: spray-lined synthetic coating

0.82 pounds per square foot

Available in black polyurea spray lining

Size: 10″ x 12″

Patriot Armor IIIP Plate

The performance of our Patriot Armor IIIP Plates is second to none. At an incredible 3.3 pounds per square foot, they are clearly some of the strongest level 3 body armor plates available today.

Forged from a proprietary manufacturing process, the IIIP Plate is constructed with some of the strongest and lightest ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibers available.

West Coast Armor’s UHMWPE fibers are stronger than steel at a fraction of the weight.

Features and Specs

Standalone NIJ threat level of III

True multi-shot plate

3.3 pounds per square foot

Sizes 10×12″, 11×14″

Level IV AP Plate

West Coast Armor’s IV AP Plate is just like its little brother, the IIIP Plate, in that it is unbelievably strong and light. Weighing 5.5 pounds per square foot, it takes the performance of your tactical armor to a higher level.

Their proprietary manufacturing process utilizes some of the strongest and lightest ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibers available, allowing West Coast Armor to forge the strongest lightweight body armor on the market today.

Features and Specs

Ceramic strike face and UHMWPE backing

Finished with a spray-lined, weatherproof synthetic coating

5.5 pounds per square foot

Available in black

Size: 10″x12″

Multi curve

West Coast Armor Testimonies

“As a former Police Chief, I believe that one of the most important responsibilities we have is to give the men and women that serve our profession the best equipment to do their job and keep them safe. I’ve seen firsthand the superior quality of the West Coast Armor Body armor in action. I’ve been blessed to witness agencies across the country test West Coast Armor vests and plates, and the outcomes were superior. I recommend to all my colleagues that they reach out to West Coast Armor.” – Donald (Chief of Police Ret.)

“The West Coast Armor level 4 plates are the most well-balanced and comfortable plates I’ve used. After seven combat deployments between Special Operations and Contract work, I can only wish I’d had these issued to me. I have full trust and confidence in their ballistic properties as I’ve seen their performance through more rigorous testing than NIJ requires. These plates have my full endorsement.” – Kyle C.

“As a retired police officer of 23 years working long shifts and jobs from the jail to vice then on to detective. I was always issued uncomfortable, heavy stiff armor. After wearing all types of armor throughout my military and law enforcement carrier, I can say I’ve never seen anything like it. Without question, West Coast Armor makes me want to wear armor again; it’s the lightest, thinnest and strongest armor I’ve ever seen.” – Bob V. Esponisa