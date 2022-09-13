Christensen Arms Unveils New Modern Hunting Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Christensen Arms, manufacturer of state-of-the-art precision firearms and custom carbon fiber barrels is proud to announce the launch of the new Modern Hunting Rifle (MHR) with Flash Forged Technology (FFT). Whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime hunt or ringing steel at the range, the MHR was created to meet the unique requirements of every shooting situation. Built on an aluminum mini chassis with V-block bedding, the MHR offers the accuracy of a chassis rifle while providing the ergonomics of a hunting rifle with complete modularity. The all-new FFT stock, forearm, and grips can all be customized to fit any shooter or shooting position.

“With conservation being at our forefront, Flash Forged Technology results in greater environmental sustainability by saving energy and eliminating waste,” said Jason Christensen, CEO of Christensen Arms. “Utilizing automated processes and virgin recyclable materials, FFT is truly 100% zero-waste manufacturing without producing harmful toxins or emissions. This new technology helps support our goal of wildlife conservation by reducing our environmental impact and protecting our lands and wildlife for future generations – all while creating a more superior product.”

The new MHR features include: Custom Machined Receiver, Black Nitride Finish Skeletonized Bolt Handle FFT Carbon Fiber Bolt Knob, Custom TriggerTech Trigger, 7075 Aluminum Billet Chassis, FFT Carbon Fiber Forearm with m-Lok, QD and Picatinny mounts, Interchangeable Grip Modules, Adjustable FFT Carbon Fiber Cheek Riser, Adjustable Length of Pull trigger, 416R Stainless Steel Aero-grade Carbon Fiber Wrapped Barrel, Stainless Steel Side Baffle Brake (Removable) and a 5/8 × 24 threaded Muzzle for an optional suppressor.

All are backed by Christensen’s Sub-MOA accuracy guarantee.

Finish options include Black Anodized, Desert Brown, and Tungsten Cerakote.

Weight starting at 7.4 lbs.

MSRP starting at: $3,499.99

Over the past 25 years, Christensen Arms has consistently been at the forefront of firearm innovation and wildlife conservation efforts. From the introduction of the carbon-fiber wrapped barrel to the financial support of leading wildlife conservation groups, Christensen Arms is always finding new ways to improve the shooter’s experience while protecting our beloved hobbies and traditions.

Flash Forged Technology is available exclusively on select Christensen Arms firearms for 2022: the MHR FFT, Mesa FFT, Mesa FFT Titanium, Ridgeline FFT, and Ridgeline FFT Titanium.

About Christensen Arms:

With almost 25 years of firearm experience focused on incorporating top-tier aerospace materials and processes into production—Christensen Arms manufactures some of the most lightweight, precise, and accurate firearms in the industry and around the globe. From the very first prototype to current models, firearms have always been the product of American engineering and the best of American manufacturing.