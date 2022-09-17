Executing The Fundamentals Matters

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Recently, there was a report in The Athletic about a very passionate discussion between some Hall of Fame baseball players and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. The players complained that analytics and techniques like the shift had ruined the game. The fact is, though, analytics are here to stay for baseball.

Second Amendment supporters will also have to understand that things have changed in our battle to preserve our freedoms from those who seek to infringe them. These days there is the internet and social media, and they can be very valuable tools. But that is no excuse to neglect the fundamentals that have been part of our efforts from the beginning. In fact, if the fundamentals are neglected, it could cost Second Amendment supporters dearly.

The first fundamental is being registered to vote. If you haven’t registered to vote, do so. The fact of the matter is that your vote is your first and most basic defense against anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local level. Once you’re sure you’re registered, then work on your friends and family.

Second, of course, is knowing as much as possible about the issues surrounding our Second Amendment rights. The National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation both have good libraries of fact sheets that can get you up to speed. Of course, checking out Ammoland.com every day doesn’t hurt, either.

Third, make sure you come across in a manner that reflects positively on other Second Amendment supporters. Be honest-including if it means saying “I don’t know.” Be informed, and most importantly, be considerate, and calm, and don’t lose your cool.

Fourth, find candidates you want to look into. Many of them have events that can give you a chance to talk with them about Second Amendment issues. In addition, around this time, many go door-knocking on the weekend. This is a good chance for Second Amendment supporters to get involved and to get to know people.

The best thing about the door-knocking or other traditional ways of supporting these candidates is that they are much harder – if not impossible – for a Silicon Valley censor to interfere with. This can be a valuable opportunity for Second Amendment supporters – if it is executed well.

The internet and social media can be excellent tools at times, but Second Amendment supporters will still need to master the fundamentals of political campaigning in order to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.