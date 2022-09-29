Gun and ‘Disinformation’ Control Show Tyranny is Growing

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for tighter regulations on Internet speech, suggesting that ‘disinformation’ should be treated like gun control,” The Daily Fetched reported Saturday, citing her address to the United Nations General Assembly. “Ardern called for ‘disinformation’ to be treated like bullets, bombs, or nuclear weapons, arguing that ‘a lie online or from a podium’ does not immediately kill people like the ‘weapons of old’ but could be more dangerous in the long run.”

“We came together as communities to minimize these threats, Ardern declared. “We created international rules, norms, and expectations. We never saw that as a threat to our individual liberties – rather, it was preservation of them.”

She’s literally saying “freedom is slavery.” In Ardern’s case, especially in bringing it to the UN, that’s an appropriate translation.

“Global Socialist Leads New Zealand Disarmament Drive,” I wrote for Firearms News a few years back. “Look at New Zealand as a canary in a coal mine of sorts. This is what we have to look forward to if the globalist socialists here continue with their long march toward totalitarianism.”

“[I]n 2008, she was elected president of the International Union of Socialist Youth, an affiliate of Socialist International, which unsurprisingly is ‘heartened’ by the March for Our Lives ‘movement’ and its young useful idiot figureheads,” that article documented. “Among IUSY’s goals: ‘Building a new world order…’”

When government becomes the arbiter of what is allowed and what is deemed disinformation, anyone with different views can forget about having theirs heard. They’ll be lucky if they’re only ignored.

Let me give you an example of the type of “gun reporting” New Zealand demonstrated 12 years ago when the Tarnaki Daily News published a column wherein their “reporter” recounted her recent trip to Texas.

“Sitting down for dinner at any Texan diner, in my experience, often involves guns,” columnist Rachel Stewart told her readers. “I can’t recall the exact number of times I have eaten a meal in the immediate company of a man, or men, with shooters on their hips in plain view. For me, I am always equal parts spellbound and queasy. Spellbound because there is something so fundamentally cowboy and western about it. Guns, freedom, country music, and the Second Amendment. It is Texas after all. Yeeha!”

The one thing she said that was true was that she couldn’t recall the exact number of times. That’s because at the time her ridiculing hit piece was written, Texas was not yet an open carry state.

I called her on what was obviously “disinformation” and was met back with denials, excuses, and published name-calling and insults from the columnist and her editor in which they threw everything back at my provable observations but the truth.

I recall this story to illustrate just the type of public discourse on guns that will be allowed in New Zealand and elsewhere if Ardern and her globalist partners in disarmament and censorship have their way. And in the U.S. too, if we listen to who — what I call the DSM — passes off as its token “conservative.”

“[Jennifer Rubin] (long cited by the [Washington] Post as their ‘Republican columnist’ for balance) has called for the media to abandon balance and impartiality,” Jonathan Turley reports. “Rubin is demanding that the media just become overt advocates in refusing to report both sides in the myriad of political issues in this election.”

“That balance was once called ‘journalism’ but Rubin now calls it facilitating ‘disinformation,’” Turley explains. “Balanced reporting is now dangerous and makes the media ‘a megaphone for disinformation, upholding the pretense that there are two political parties with equally valid takes on reality.’”

How very Ardern-like of her.

Rubin is one of those Vichycon collaborators along the lines of “Republicans for Biden” as represented by The Lincoln Project and “conservative” William Kristol’s Defending Democracy Together. A while back she was demanding “‘rules’ that would prohibit media outlets from treating Republicans as ‘normal.’”

So naturally, she comes down squarely on the same side as Ardern when it comes to guns, issuing screeds claiming:

“Already awash with guns, the country has instead witnessed a further relaxation of reasonable gun restrictions. Age limits have been lowered. Gun licensing requirements have been repealed. Gun owners have been allowed to carry concealed weapons.” “This is gun fetish run amok. Republican politicians pose with weapons of war in campaign ads and shoot at whatever object can be most dramatically destroyed. No sane society would permit this.”

They don’t want you to have guns and they don’t want you to have free speech. Hey, if you can get away with ignoring the Second Amendment, why should you respect the First?

The observable truth is that violence monopolists demand all the power. Every bit of it. That’s why they’re called totalitarians.

If the globalists have their way, “disinformation” will be whatever they say it is. Forget arguing against the safety and effectiveness of Covid shots, questioning “climate change,” objecting to the sexualization of children, challenging election result narratives, decrying open borders, criticizing the state enforcement apparatus, exploring the results of “a woman’s right to choose,” disputing critical race theory, disapproving “equity,” opposing “commonsense gun safety laws”…

And don’t forget the “systemic racism” built into the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, and all that “disinformation” in the Bible…

Everyone realizes that the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights gives the rulers an “out,” right?

Everyone has duties to the community in which alone the free and full development of his personality is possible.

In the exercise of his rights and freedoms, everyone shall be subject only to such limitations as are determined by law solely for the purpose of securing due recognition and respect for the rights and freedoms of others and of meeting the just requirements of morality, public order and the general welfare in a democratic society.

These rights and freedoms may in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations.

That’s the opposite of the unalienable Bill of Rights culture established by the Framers of the Constitution. Rendering citizens defenseless and then muzzling them is so “alien” to every principle traditional Americans cherish that it suggests a paraphrasing of a famous movie tag line:

In a police state, no one can hear you scream.

Afterword:

I’d no sooner finished posting this article in the publishing tool than a news item from Legal Insurrection came across the transom, to once more illustrate how “Big Tech” economic fascists are enthusiastically on board with all this:

YouTube Removes Viral Video Of Incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “For Violating Terms Of Service” – The whole point of her speech was that being pro-family, pro-Christian, and pro-country instills in the political class and media a visceral fear. Seems that, at least for now, YouTube has proven her correct.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.