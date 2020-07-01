‘Republicans for Biden’ are Gun Owners’ Enemies Inside the Gates

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Biden is the clear choice when it comes to compassionate and decent leadership,” The Lincoln Project tweeted Thursday. “In a battle of heart, mind, and character @JoeBiden wins by a landslide. We need to ensure that’s reflected in the vote this November.”

I refer to them as the cheap labor/gun-grabbing wing of the Republican party. It’s an anti-Trump Political Action Committee that never misses an opportunity to take a shot at the president even if it means negatively comparing him to a cop-killer glorifying group co-founded by an in-your-face “trained Marxist.”

Founded, by among others, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and why she hasn’t divorced him is fair game for speculation, the turncoat former establishment Republican influencers make no secret of having turned to the Democrats and polluting the pool:

“Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House.”

And guess how the Supreme Court and other federal judge appointments will go after that.

We know what that will mean to the ability of all three branches to be unstoppable at passing whatever citizen disarmament edicts they wish. You Can get a feel for the first steps they’ll take on their long march to a total monopoly of violence from Joe Biden and the Democrat Party.

As an aside, they’re also backing Democrat Steve Bullock for governor of Montana. He’s the fraud who presented himself as “middle ground” and “consistent” on guns until he perceived it safe to rely on the Fudd vote and throw other gun owners under the bus:

“Bullock said assault weapons aren’t used for self-defense or hunting, ‘except in very rare instances,’ and he sees his evolution as part of a broader shift across America. He cites the decision by Dick’s Sporting Goods last year to ban the sale of assault-style rifles and sales of any guns to someone under 21 in the wake of Parkland.”

Another group of Quisling Republicans helping with the Democrat coup is “Republicans for the Rule of Law, prominently represented by Reps. Greg Walden, Mac Thornberry, Fred Upton, Brian Fitzpatrick, Adam Kinzinger, John Katko, and Martha Roby. It’s curious that a group of “lifelong Republicans” includes among its leadership a prominent Obama and Hillary supporter.

It’s also curious that they’re “a 501(c)(4) nonprofit and a project of Defending Democracy Together,” headed by noted anti-gunners William Kristol, Mona Charen, Linda Chavez, and Christine Todd Whitman, among others.

Looking at “new” Democrat Bill Kristol alone:

Anyone with their eyes open knows what that would mean to “legal” recognition of the right to keep and bear arms.

I could produce examples like this all day.

Then we have “Republican strategist” (and Lincoln Project “advisor” Rick Wilson, who, channeling his inner Antifa, claims:

“Not all Trump supporters are Nazis. All Nazis are Trump supporters.”

“Soon, the only place you’ll see the traitor’s flag of the loser Confederacy flown is at @realDonaldTrump rallies,” he claimed on Twitter following NASCAR’s decision to get woke. He never did explain what that Confederate flag cooler was doing on his boat.

I’ll end this with failed GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, the latest “Republican” to come out for Biden. Square his gun-grab agenda for what she told NRA members about the Second Amendment when she was trying to swindle them out of their votes:

How is the word “liar” not appropriate here?

With “Republicans” like these, who needs Democrats? The “Big Tent Republicans” have been so busy crowding in the RINOs, there’s hardly any room left for the elephants.

“Who else are they going to vote for?” the late Lee Atwater, former head of the Republican National Committee is reputed to have asked about gun owners, and the ability of the RNC to get away with serial betrayals. It's obvious these urban elite types don't have Clue One about how serious and able to back it up some gun owners are when they pledge “We will not disarm.”

“Remember, when democracy turns to tyranny, you STILL get to vote,” the late Mike Vanderboegh reminded readers over at his Sipsey Street Irregulars blog.

Not that useful idiot Repubiquislings see any of that as a possibility, but perhaps it will dawn on them when it’s made clear to them their usefulness is over. Because if they think their treason is appreciated, or that they will be valued by the other side, they’re even bigger fools than they appear.

“One of the biggest regrets of my life is not p***ing in Bill Kristol’s salmon,” a Boston Globe columnist lamented, recalling an earlier career waiting tables. It's tough to disagree with that, but grok it for a second: No matter how much they turn their coats, these weasels will never be “left” enough for those who demand it all. And if that’s the “progressive” view, imagine how he’ll be regarded when totalitarians who are serious about control turn their eyes to newly-designated useless eater “intellectuals.”

A vote for any such “Republican” is a vote for an enemy inside the gates, and a signal that betrayals will be rewarded. Sadly and perplexingly, Mr. Trump has made that motivation-dousing consideration a factor that plays right into the hands of gun-grabbing Democrats and their wretched “Republicans for Biden” fellow travelers.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.