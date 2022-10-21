Tactical Deals: Black Dog Ruger 10/22 50 Round Drum Magazine $29.65 That is 67% OFF

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

Black Dog Ruger 1022 Drum 50 Round Drum Magazine Sale Deal Discount

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a crazy cheap price on the Black Dog Ruger 10/22 50 Round Drum Magazine .. just $29.65! That is 67% OFF the MSRP.

Black Dog Ruger 10/22 Drum 50Rnd

Super-Capacity Magazine Lets You Shoot More & Reload Less Frequently

Dependable, super-capacity drum magazine lets you shoot 50-round strings of .22 LR ammunition in your 10/22® for plenty of plinking fun. No modifications to rifle needed; simply snaps into the mag well like the standard factory magazine. Tough, impact-resistant polycarbonate body and follower are self-lubricating, so they work with the constant-force spring to deliver smooth, uniform feeding for consistent operation. Smoke-tinted translucent body enables easy visual checks of ammo status. Steel hex screws anchored into brass bushings securely hold the body together to ensure exceptional strength and rigidity, yet are easily removed for disassembly and cleaning.

Drum Features: Built with an interchangeable feed tower. You can easily disassemble the drum, slide your 10-22 tower out and replace it with the new Black Dog AR-22 or S&W.22 feed towers.

Material: Polycarbonate

***Check for bolt drag before using your drum!***

Bolt Drag: You will notice one side of the feed lips is taller than the other. We have added this material to accommodate those rifles built with higher cut mag wells. Depending on your brand of rifle, you might have a lower cut mag well. This may cause “bolt drag”. Insert the drum into your rifle unloaded. Slowly pull the bolt back a few times to see if you are getting any bolt drag, mostly on the left feed lip (taller lip). If so, you can remove a small amount of material without affecting the performance of the drum.

We do not guarantee that the drum will work in full-auto setups. However, many customers report that with a little fine tuning they can get the drum to work in full-auto.

Recommended Ammunition: Federal, CCI/Blazer, American Eagle. Use a round nosed bullet. Stay away from hollow points. Ammunition not listed will not feed well in our products.

Tactical Deals: Black Dog Ruger 10/22 50 Round Drum Magazine $29.65 That is 67% OFF

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts