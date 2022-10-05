Glock Confirms the Existence of the AR-15 Glock Carbine

LONDON, UK -(Ammoland.com)- Glock has confirmed to AmmoLand News that the pictures that set the Internet on fire of the AR-15 style Glock carbine are real.

“Glock is always in development of future products and technologies through the pursuit of perfection,” Ainsley Cash Conner, Communications Manager for Glock, told AmmoLand News. “The image shared is of a product developed for select solicitations and it is not available for the general market at this time.”

The images were initially released by British YouTuber Sean Odinson but went unnoticed by the firearms world since the YouTube content creator rarely does firearms videos. Someone involved in the trials then reached out to fellow YouTuber Matt Hoover (CRS Firearms) with more information about the carbine and the individual was able to be verified as working on the project. The source followed Hoover and noticed that he posted a past video about Glock developing a carbine.

Shortly before Hoover released his video, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released a rolling release of imports that included Glock carbine barrels. This discovery led to widespread speculation that the Glock carbine was coming to the civilian market. Glock, for its part, did not comment on the existence of the firearm.

The Glock carbine designated the GR-115F is in trials with the British Army. The British Army is looking to replace its current SA-80 rifle. The British Royal Marines awarded a contract Colt Canada to replace its existing stock of aging SA-80 rifles with M4 like rifles. It is reported that Glock is up against Knights Armaments (KA) and Lewis Machine and Tool Company (LMT) for the lucrative British contract. However, there could be other companies in the running.

According to the source, the GR-115F is chambered in 5.56 NATO, which is the standard round for all NATO countries. The rifle has a 14.5-inch barrel like the American military’s M4 carbine and an OSS suppressor with a flash hider. The Glock rifle appears to have an impingement gas system. The handguard is marked “Glock,” which indicates the firearms giant makes it. It has an MLOK rail system to allow for easy attachment of accessories. The handguard also has quick detach mounting points for things like slings.

The fire controls on the rifle are ambidextrous with safe, semi-automatic, and automatic settings. The bolt release on the gun is also ambidextrous. The GR-115F also has a Magpul pistol grip and an oversized trigger guard. The firearm is equipped with a standard buffer tube and a Magpul CTR stock.

The rifle the British Army is testing has a variable optic sight to enable soldiers to engage enemies at a distance. The gun is also equipped with Magpul pop-up backup sights. AmmoLand cannot confirm the make or model of the optic sight.

Although Glock has confirmed that the pictures are real, the company said it is for select solicitations and is not available for the general public at this time. It appears any hopes for the Glock carbine to be available to the civilian market will have to wait.

It doesn’t mean that we will never see a semi-automatic version hit selves in the US, but for now, the firearm is just for select contracts.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.