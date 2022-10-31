New Jersey Senate Committee Amends Awful Bill that Targeted Knife Owners

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- The New Jersey Senate Law and Public Safety Committee yesterday amended S3214 that originally targeted knife (and other tool and sports equipment) carriers with felony level offenses.

The amended bill removes “weapons” (which included knives) from the bill (click for original alert for full details). This is a huge victory for knife owners in the state. The bill is expected to move to another committee and will eventually move to the Senate floor for a vote.

Knife Rights would like to thank all of you who emailed the Senate Committee. Your hundreds of emails definitely helped. We would especially also like to thank the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs Executive Director and good friend of Knife Rights, Scott Bach, for his persuasive testimony that made a huge impact on our issue. All knife owners in New Jersey owe him thanks.

Meanwhile, the full Assembly did not vote yesterday, as originally planned, on their own anti-Bruen bill, A4769. It still retains the language that targets knife owners.

But this delay means there’s now time for the Assembly to amend their bill before they vote to match the amended Senate bill. Eventually, both houses have to pass a bill with the same language.

Unfortunately, S3214 still includes patently unconstitutional restrictions on firearms carry. Still, at least knife, tool, and sports equipment owners seemed to have dodged the bullet, for now, to make a bad pun. We will keep you informed as things proceed in New Jersey.

About Knife Rights

