WA Senate Debate: Smiley says Protect 2A, Murray says Ban ‘Assault Weapons’

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Veteran U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) fell back on her party’s favorite blame-the-guns argument during a debate Sunday in Spokane with energetic Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, declaring “We need to ban assault weapons, we need to make sure that we have really good background checks.”

The hour-long debate illustrated the vast difference between the 30-year mom-in-tennis-shoes turned career politician and a challenger with a fresh perspective.

Smiley, a political newcomer from eastern Washington, fired back, “Yes, we have a crime issue. We need to ensure that we protect our Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens, and that we keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.

“Again, crime is out of control,” Smiley continued, according to a transcription in the Spokane Spokesman-Review, “Senator Murray, you are to blame. … Thirty years in the Senate, and this is where we are. And it’s not just guns, Senator Murray, there’s families who are worried about people on the streets swinging bats. Students at University of Washington, they have to wait for someone to stop swinging a machete around before they can come out of their class. A woman was violently assaulted just walking to lunch in downtown Seattle. And she looked around and she said, “What do I do?” And someone said, ‘Don’t call the cops, because nothing will happen.’”

Importantly, Republican Smiley revealed she has the endorsement of the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs and the Fraternal Order of Police.

According to Fox News, Murray “was put on the defensive during her debate.” Smiley, on the other hand, appeared to be on the offensive, asserting Murray “went on the Senate floor and she called for funds to be diverted from our police force.”

As reported earlier by Ammoland, Murray has a long record of supporting gun control, including Joe Biden’s “Safer Communities Act” passed earlier this year. She supports a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” calling modern semi-auto rifles “weapons of war” when she recently joined anti-gunner Shannon Watts, in a video.

Murray was at the top of the list of 62 endorsements announced earlier this year by the Seattle-based Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund. The Alliance is a billionaire-backed gun prohibition group which has also endorsed five Congressional Democrats in Washington: Reps. Suzan DelBene, Rick Larsen, Derek Kilmer, Kim Schrier and Marilyn Strickland.

During her response to the question, “Would you support further steps at the federal level such as reinstating an assault weapons ban, restricting magazine capacity or ghost guns?” Murray invoked the term “gun violence” five times over the course of about 45 to 60 seconds. It sounded like rehearsed, and oft-repeated, talking points.

She asserted, “We need to do everything we can to address the issue of gun violence. One thing I am working on is that we have never done any research on the issue of gun violence and what causes that. Why? Because the NRA, who supports my opponent, says we could not do any research on that.”

Smiley’s reaction included this: “Senator Murray, she has good talking points for Washington, D.C. I’ll go fight for Washington state, for our kids and for your families.”

According to differing polls, Smiley is within a single-digit reach of knocking Murray out after three decades in office. The veteran senator has traditionally been soft-balled by the establishment media, especially in Seattle, but this year’s race is a real contest, as Smiley has been fearless in her challenge. Much of the time, Murray sounds like she is actually running against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rather than Smiley, and Murray has also done as other Democrats in Washington are doing by running on abortion rights and staying away from the economy, crime, energy, inflation and other issues important to Evergreen State voters.

In recent weeks, many in the firearms community have wondered where Smiley would come down on gun rights. After Sunday’s debate, the difference between her and Murray is much clearer. Smiley seeks to protect the Second Amendment, while Murray wants to restrict it.

Murray and Smiley are scheduled to appear at a Townhall gathering this coming Sunday, Oct. 30 in Seattle, broadcast live from the KIRO-TV studios beginning at 5 p.m.

Thousands of Washington voters will not be able to watch the event, however, as this is the opening weekend of the elk hunting season in eastern Washington management units. However, Washington votes by mail only, and on a recent trek to the eastside, this correspondent observed dozens of campaign signs for Smiley while not a single Murray sign was anywhere to be seen.

