Gun Deals: Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider 22 LR Revolver $89.99 REBATE FREE S&H

Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider 22 LR Revolver

Born of the traditions of the Old West, the Rough Rider maintains much of the look and feel of the legendary Single Action Army revolver, only in a scaled down version. Chambered for the .22LR and .22 Magnum cartridges, the Rough Rider is manufactured using state-of-the-art precision machinery that assures its accuracy and reliability. The cylinder lock-up is tight and the perfect timing of the action makes for a handgun that will put its shots where you want `em.

The machined barrel is micro-threaded and inserted into the frame for the optimal barrel/cylinder gap to give you maximum ammunition performance. A hammer block mounted in the recoil shield provides extra protection and has a red dot indicator that lets you know when the gun is ready for action. A new, more authentic looking flat-sided hammer paired with new exotic cocobolo grips, makes the Rough Rider both functional and handsome. There are also other grip materials available, plus finish options include the attractive and durable Smooth Silver Satin. When it comes to the Rough Rider there are no shortcuts taken!

SPECIFICATIONS

Model: RR22B4

Barrel Material: 1215 Steel

Bbl: 4.75

Caliber: 22 Combo

Cylinder Capacity: 6 Rounds

Cylinders Material: 12L14 Steel

Finish: Blue

Frame Material: Aluminum Alloy

Grip: Cocobolo

Land and Grooves: 6

Land Width: .076 inch

Length of Rifling Twist: 1 Turn in 14 inches RH

Over all Length: 10.035 inches

Sights: Open fixed type; Notch at Rear

Style: Fixed

Trigger Pull: Approximately 6 Pounds

Weight Unloaded: 33.4 ounces (Aprox)

Ideal for hunting, plinking or western action shooting, let the Rough Rider be your choice in a new rimfire revolver.