11 Of Iowa’s Best Sheriffs Endorse the 2022 Freedom Amendment ~ Vote YES!

TIPTON, Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Five more Iowa Sheriffs are making their support for the Freedom Amendment known ahead of the November 8th general election. They include Sheriff Jason Barnes (Madison), Sheriff Jason Sandholdt (Marion), Sheriff Adam Infante (Dallas), Sheriff Jeff Vandewater (Adair), and Sheriff Joe Carico (Warren).

These latest public endorsements come only days after six other Iowa sheriffs also announced they, too, would be turning their ballots over to vote “yes” for the Freedom Amendment. Those other Sheriffs are Sheriff Warren Wethington (Cedar County), Sheriff Dan Tredrow (Van Buren), Sheriff Quinn Riess (Muscatine), Sheriff Keith Davis (Wayne), Sheriff Jared Schneider (Washington) and Sheriff Robert Rotter (Iowa).

“Iowans should know their peace officers support the civil rights of those they serve,” said Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington. “The right to keep and bear arms is a pillar of the rights our country and state were founded on and the time to have this right protected in Iowa’s state constitution is long overdue.”

The Freedom Amendment, if approved by voters, will add the right to keep and bear arms to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York, and New Jersey, have not already adopted their own versions of the Freedom Amendment in their respective state constitutions.

“We would like to thank all of Iowa’s peace officers who’ve had the courage to share that they are putting the interests of their citizens ahead of out-of-state political groups wishing to create new government mandates and influence our elections in Iowa,” said IFC President Dave Funk.

Recent polling from the Des Moines Register and Iowans for Tax Relief has also shown it’s not just members of law enforcement who are backing the Freedom Amendment but a strong majority of everyday Iowans too.

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT. Flip the ballot over and vote for Iowa’s Freedom Amendment.

The Iowa Firearms Coalition, an affiliate of the NRA and NSSF, is a 501(c4) nonprofit and is Iowa’s only effective pro-Second Amendment rights organization

About Iowa Firearms Coalition:

Iowa Firearms Coalition is a volunteer, grassroots, Second Amendment advocacy group. IFC members work to protect and enhance Second Amendment rights in Iowa and are responsible for bringing uniformity to Iowa’s Concealed Weapons Permitting process. An affiliate of the National Rifle Association, the IFC actively seeks to foster and promote the shooting sports. Sign up for our email list for the latest on Second Amendment issues in Iowa. You can support our work by becoming a member or making a donation.

For more information, visit: www.iowafc.org.