KSG Armory Lexington Concealment Holster Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I’m no stranger to KSG Armory products. After meeting the original owner during a class in 2020, I picked up one of their Halcyon holsters to try out strong side carry for a bit. Even though I rarely wore the holster in that position, it managed to earn a place as my EDC of choice for over two years. However, it was recently dethroned by a newer offering from KSG. That new offering is the Lexington. What makes the KSG Armory Lexington stand out among the crowd, including previous designs? I’m glad you asked.

Construction and Design of the KSG Armory Lexington

The KSG Armory Lexington is a standard kydex holster with a few notable stand-outs. A wide variety of makes and models are supported, from Glock to Archon or Walther. Users have various customization options to help tailor the holster to suit their needs. Options are available for concealment wings and wedges, belt attachments, colors, and more. Being an ambidextrous holster, users can choose to have matching or differing-length sweat guards for either side, which is something I haven’t seen before as an option.

My holster is Glock 34 length, as my two primary carry pistols are a G34 and a shorter G19. The holster is outfitted with the following: mid-length sweat guards, a Raven Concealment claw, a DCC Monoblock belt mount, optics cut, with an aftermarket Dark Star Gear teardrop wedge. Retention is adjustable, and I keep it set to a middling level of tightness. The edges of the Lexington are nicely beveled, ensuring there are no rough patches or sharp bits to cause discomfort during long periods of wear. While my holster features an open muzzle, you can opt for a closed muzzle design to potentially improve comfort. Moving forward, I would probably try this option, though a Glock 34 holster is getting a little long from the outset.

Mounting Options

One of the big changes with the Lexington from my previous KSG holsters is mounting options. The Lexington is fully ambidextrous, allowing for easy right or left-hand use. Wearers can either use the upper mounting holes for a DCC Monoblock or the lower mounts for DCC Mod4 or similar clips. Pull The Dot loops are also compatible with the Lexington if those are your preference. Thanks to this wide array of mounting options, this holster is fully capable of being worn in both the appendix and strong side positions with the proper belt hardware.

While an ambidextrous holster isn’t something that most people look for, I’ve found greater value in it over the past few years. Early in the pandemic, I thought I’d broken my dominant hand and realized I didn’t have any options for carrying on my support side. While buying a second holster for such emergencies is an option, something like the Lexington will save you a decent chunk of change. Knowing you have something in reserve is great piece of mind, especially when it has already proven itself in your day-to-day.

Real World Use

I’ve used the KSG Armory Lexington extensively since first receiving it in August 2022. Its first use was during the two-day Armed Parent/Guardian course in Colorado. In addition, the holster has been my go-to for IDPA, regular range time, and daily concealed carry. It has accompanied me on multiple road trips and worn up to 12 hours in one sitting. While the Lexington is capable of being carried strong-side, I wore mine appendix for the entirety of the review process. To date, I’ve had zero issues with durability, accessibility, retention, or comfort with my holster.

There is one seemingly minor update to the holster which I really appreciate as a user. This update is improved access to the magazine release while holstered. With some holsters, I’ve had to relieve this area with sandpaper or a Dremel. While this isn’t an issue day-to-day, it really starts to matter in classes and some competitions. Being able to swap a magazine without needing to draw the pistol can be a lifesaver in classes, ensuring you stay topped off for the next string of fire. Some people have concerns about accidentally ejecting a magazine throughout the course of their day. I’ve never experienced this in many years as a conceal carrier, and don’t consider it a concern in reality.

Final Thoughts on the KSG Armory Lexington

If you haven’t learned by now, I’m a fan of the KSG Armory Lexington. KSG Armory has had a great reputation for years, and the Lexington is an incremental improvement on an already solid product. With solid design cues, excellent attention to detail, and ambidextrous availability, this holster likely won’t be dethroned as my favorite for years to come. I highly recommend the Lexington to anyone looking to up their conceal carry game.

The Lexington is currently available directly from KSG Armory. MSRP on the holster starts at $80 and fluctuates based upon the specific configuration chosen by the user. You can order your Lexington >>HERE<<

Author’s Note: I was provided this holster for free from KSG Armory for test and evaluation purposes on the new design. I maintain a an acquaintanceship with the current and former owners for KSG Armory. No expectations of a positive review were given when receiving this holster, nor were my opinions influenced by my relationship with KSG Armory.

About Dan Reedy

Dan is an Air Force veteran, avid shooter, and dog dad. With a passion for teaching, he holds instructor certifications from Rangemaster, Agile Training & Consulting, and the NRA. He has trained with Darryl Bolke, Mike Pannone, Craig Douglas, among several other instructors, amassing over 400 hours of professional instruction thus far. In his spare time you’ll find him teaching handgun, shotgun, and less lethal classes.

Dan’s work has been published by Primer Peak, and The Kommando Blog, and he has been featured as a guest on Primary & Secondary.