Buy Any New M&P Shield EZ, Get a $50 Smith & Wesson Rebate

SPRINGFIELD, MA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, announced today that it will offer a $50 rebate, just in time for the holiday season, per each NEW eligible Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ pistol purchased between November 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Rebates may be redeemed either by mail or online. Online rebates must be submitted no later than 11:59 PM December 31, 2022. For full details and complete terms & conditions, please visit www.swrebates.com.

M&P Shield EZ Pistol

Built for personal protection and everyday carry, the M&P Shield EZ series offers a variety of high-performance micro-compact pistols chambered in 380-Auto, 9MM, and 30 Super Carry calibers. All Shield EZ models are built around an Easy-to-Use design and include features such as tapered rear slide serrations that provide a better grip surface, easy-to-rack slides for trouble-free manipulation, and load assist tabs on all magazines. Each Shield EZ includes a tactile loaded chamber indicator to both see and feel if a round is in the chamber and a reversible magazine release that’s easily adjusted for left or right-hand operation. Additional ergonomic features consist of a low bore axis for ultimate recoil control, a one-piece single-action trigger for crisp trigger pull with tactile and audible reset, and windage adjustable rear sights.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information, call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.

