Ballistic Magazine Selects Federal’s 30 Super Carry For Its New Handgun Ammo Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Ballistic Best magazine recently recognized the all-new Federal 30 Super Carry Cartridge as an Editor’s Select Award Winner for Best Handgun Ammo. The awards were announced in the publication’s recent December 2022 / January 2023 issue.

“Federal’s 30 Super Carry round is definitely proving to be the perfect gap-filler between the 9mm and .380 ACP. We’ve run both a Nighthawk Custom GRP and an S&W Shield EZ chambered in this EDC round and have had nothing but remarkable experiences,” said Ballistic Best Editorial Director Nino Bosaz. “In the day and age of upping capacity without sacrificing power, carry comfort and shoot-ability, Federal’s 30 Super Carry is leading the way.”

With the new 30 Super Carry Cartridge, self-defense users won’t have to choose between a smaller platform with reduced bullet performance or a larger platform to carry more rounds. The 30 Super Carry has better terminal performance than a 380 Auto and as much muzzle energy as a 9mm Luger, all with a .313-inch projectile. Users will see performance like 9mm Luger with slightly less recoil and additional magazine capacity.

“The editorial staff at Ballistic Best is certainly well-versed on all of the latest and greatest guns and ammunition,” said Jesse Whiteside, Federal’s Senior Product Management Director. “We know the publication’s Editor’s Selects winners are chosen based on a lot of actual hands-on testing by dozens of their expert content creators. We are proud and excited that our new cartridge was recognized with this award. It proves that 30 Super Carry meets and exceeds the expectations of the publication’s experienced staff.”

Federal currently offers the 30 Super Carry in a 100-grain HST Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP) load in a 20-count box. The load is also available in the American Eagle 30-Super Carry 100-grain, Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) load in a 50-count box. New for 2023, 30 Super Carry will also be available within Federal’s popular Punch defensive ammo product line.

