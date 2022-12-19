CMP Welcomes New State Director for Utah

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) would like to announce the addition of Scott Asbell to the State Director team! Asbell will serve as the State Director of Utah.

The CMP State Directors are representatives who help boost marksmanship programs by providing leadership, resources, program information, coordination, networking, motivation, and publicity for marksmanship activities within their respective states.

Born in Heidelberg, Germany, Asbell began his shooting career with a smallbore rifle team at Heidelberg American High School’s JROTC program in the 1970s. He continues to shoot service rifle, high power, and .22 pistol matches today in the hunt for “Excellence In Competition” (EIC) points toward a Distinguished Rifleman Badge and a Distinguished Pistol Badge.

A leader, Asbell is currently the High Power Rifle Director for the Utah State Rifle and Pistol Association, coach and director of the Utah Shooting Team Junior Program, and president of the Utah Service Rifle Club.

“As State Director, I’ll work to better market the many assets Utah has to offer to our youth and adults who desire to learn true marksmanship,” Asbell stated. “My hope is to fulfill the CMP’s mission and vision in Utah by coordinating ranges, raising funds, and discovering new resources. With that, I’d like to publicize the varied opportunities available through the Distinguished Badge Program and develop more junior programs.”

Outside of marksmanship, his interests include mountain climbing, swimming, hiking, and international travel. He’s also a former Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America and Eagle Scout. Amazingly, Asbell studied ballet and ballroom dance at Brigham Young University and holds four World Championship Ballroom Dance titles and the special collegiate ballroom championship win during ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010 as coach of the Utah Valley University Wolverines.

Asbell has been married to his college sweetheart since 1985. The couple has six daughters and three grandchildren.

Learn more about Scott Asbell and all the CMP State Directors through our website at thecmp.org/training-tech/state-director/.

About CMP

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.