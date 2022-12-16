Colt CZ Group the First Firearms Manufacturer Entering Blockchain Technology

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Colt CZ Group is the first small arms manufacturer in the world to offer the combination of the purchase of its products and non-fungible tokens (NFT) based on the blockchain technology. The NFT will offer our customers a new standard of authentication, security, and trust in form of a digital proof of ownership of the CZ and Colt firearms.

As of today, the first NFT auction of Colt CZ Group products has been launched. It is linked to the limited edition of 100 pieces of hand-engraved CZ 75 Order of the White Lion pistols, which commemorates the centenary of the highest state decoration of the Czech Republic. This NFT auction will run its course until Friday, December 23, offering ten pieces of these artistically decorated pistols. In the following weeks, NFT auctions of more of these pistols will take place. The NFT token represents a certificate of authenticity for collectors, and the right to purchase a specific physical firearm. Those interested in auctioning the NFT tokens and purchasing pistols from the CZ 75 Order of the White Lion edition can find more information at auctionportal.coltczgroup.onblocktrust.com.

“We believe that blockchain authentication has great potential for us and our customers. We hope to build closer ties with our end customers both in the Czech Republic and abroad. Our customers will gain a new standard of security and also many advantages while purchasing our firearms in this way. With regard to our special editions, our goal is to offer a fairer way to purchase these unique pieces by providing our customers a transparent way to obtain a place on the waiting list via the NFT auction. As a company based in the Czech Republic, we are particularly pleased that the first product authenticated through blockchain is linked to the highest Czech state decoration – the Order of the White Lion,” says Jan Drahota, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Colt CZ Group.

By the end of this year, the Group will launch a members’ portal for the new edition of the off-the-shelf sport pistols CZ TS 2 ORANGE. Each one of these firearms is connected with a unique NFT token. The CZ TS 2 ORANGE NFT token will not only provide the new owners a certificate of authenticity and a digital proof of purchase, but also many other advantages, including an opportunity to take part in a training course at the EG-CZ Academy shooting range with Eric Grauffel, the eight-time IPSC World Champion and the pillar of the CZ Shooting Team. The CZ TS 2 ORANGE model was introduced, together with the associated NFT token, at the 2022 IPSC Handgun World Shoot championship in Thailand where Kahlil Adrian Viray, a Filipino member of the CZ Shooting Team, won the Standard division and the title of the world champion with this pistol.

Colt CZ Group will donate a part of the proceeds from the NFT sale to charity, specifically to the collection account of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Czech Republic to support the Ukrainian army.

About Colt CZ Group SE

Colt CZ Group (Colt CZ) is one of the leading producers of firearms for military and law enforcement, personal defense, hunting, sport shooting, and other commercial use. It markets and sells its products mainly under the Colt, CZ (Česká zbrojovka), Colt Canada, CZ-USA, Dan Wesson, Spuhr, and 4M Systems brands.

Colt CZ is headquartered in the Czech Republic and has production facilities in the Czech Republic, the United States, Canada, and Sweden. It employs more than 2,000 people in the Czech Republic, the USA, Canada, Sweden, and Germany. Colt CZ is owned by Česká zbrojovka Partners SE from 76.9%, with the remaining 23.1% being a free float.