Female Defender Stops Three Carjackers in Las Vegas

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Crime can happen anywhere and at any time. Last month, a woman and her female friend were attacked in front of a house while they waited in their car for a “Friendsgiving” party to start. This violent armed carjacking did not go the way the robbers planned.

The story started when the female driver picked up her friend. From her friend’s house, they drove to the location of a “Friendsgiving” party. They were early, so the two women sat in the car and waited. A car quickly stopped in front of them so they could not move forward and drive away. Two men got out of the vehicle. The two men were wearing ski masks and carrying guns. The men pointed their guns at the women and ordered them out of their car.

Before the female driver could react, the robber opened the driver’s door and dragged her out of the car and onto the street. As she was sitting on the ground, the female driver shouted for her passenger to run.

The robber put the gun in his lap as he struggled to start the car. The female driver grabbed the robber’s gun and ran. A few seconds later the robber tackled her from behind and knocked her to the ground. She struggled to free herself. When the robber wouldn’t let go, she twisted around and shot the robber. She later said she was not sure if she fired the gun once or twice.

The victim got up and ran again. One of the other robbers shot at her so she turned and ducked into a side yard between the houses. The armed defender noticed that the firearm was jammed and she cleared the jam. News reports don’t mention who called 911.

When the police arrived, the victim came out of the side yard and approached the officers. Again, news reports don’t say what the female defender did with her firearm.

The two women were detained for investigation. They gave brief reports to the police. While the police examined the scene, the armed defender was released from handcuffs and told that she was no longer a suspect.

It is not clear if the attacker died at the scene or was transported to a local hospital before dying. The attacker died from a bullet wound to his head.

Police examined the security videos from several homes on the street. The driver of the getaway car had cruised the neighborhood several times just before the attack. They identified the driver of the getaway car and the driver’s vehicle. The driver of the getaway car was a known associate of the dead robber.

Police arrested the getaway driver, Jaylin Morrison, and charged him with 2nd-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with the use of a deadly weapon, and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle. Police are still looking for the second armed robber who sat in the passenger seat during the carjacking.

Since one of the robbers died during the commission of a felony, his accomplices are eligible to be charged with felony murder.

This story is one of many that go underreported by the mainstream media because it shows a positive image of a law-abiding citizen using a firearm to defend themselves and other innocent victims. It is our responsibility at AmmoLand to report these stories to you. While we continue to report these stories, groups like the Crime Prevention Research Center, led by Dr. John Lott, are fastidious in studying the use of firearms for self-defense. Stay up to date with all news on self-defense by following CPRC and Ammoland.

Original News Source-

https://www.fox5vegas.com/2022/12/07/nlvpd-woman-shoots-kills-suspected-carjacker-self-defense/

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, at Second Call Defense, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.