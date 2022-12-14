PROOF Research Team Take 1st Place at Coleman’s Creek Range Sniper Team Championship

Columbia Falls, Mont. (Ammoland.com) –PROOF Research’s Weapons Test Specialist, Greg Hamilton, and Sean Murphy of Nightforce Optics, bring home a first-place win in the Coleman’s Creek Sniper Team Championships, held Dec. 9 – 11, 2022, in Ellerbe, North Carolina.

Considered one of the most hard-core sniper team challenges, the six-stage competition tests the shooter’s abilities to engage targets from 10 yards to 1700 yards. Each team was required to carry a sniper rifle, carbine, and pistol. At each stage, the competitors read a brief and had one minute to ask any questions before starting the stage. Stages varied from paper targets to “find, range, and engage” targets, to technical shooting problems the competitors had to solve. While competitors focus on their marksmanship skills, problem-solving, and teamwork are critical aspects of this unique team sniper competition.

Hamilton used an Accuracy International 6.5 Creedmoor with PROOF Research’s AI Pre-Fit stainless-steel barrel while Murphy used a 223 Wylde carbine with a PROOF Research AR 18” stainless steel barrel.

PROOF Research is a well-known brand within the precision rifle community and is one of the leading barrel brands used by champion competitors in the Precision Rifle Series (PRS) and National Rifle League (NRL). Developed to enhance mission success for our warfighters, PROOF Research’s carbon fiber barrels are designed for long-range accuracy, performance, and reliability under any environmental condition.

