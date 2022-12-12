Ruger Introduces the New Security-380 Lite Rack Pistol

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to introduce the newest addition to its Lite Rack™ family of pistols, the Ruger® Security-380®. Chambered in .380 Auto, the Security-380 is full-featured, ideally sized, and modestly priced.

The American-made Security-380 is constructed around a rigid, precision-machined, hard-coat anodized aluminum chassis with full-length guide rails and features a blued, through-hardened alloy steel slide and barrel. The lightweight slide features a vertical ledge on the steel rear sight and a bright fiber-optic front sight for rapid sight picture acquisition. Designed for new shooters, those who struggle with racking traditional slides, and anyone looking to enjoy a day at the range, the Lite Rack system includes refined slide serrations, pronounced cocking ears, and a lighter recoil spring to ensure easy manipulation of the slide.

Unlike many micro-compact .380 pistols, this new offering will accommodate a full capacity, 10-round flush fit magazine. Some models of the Security-380 also ship with an extended, 15-round magazine that extends the grip for a secure and comfortable hold. The textured grip fills the hand and helps distribute recoil better than a narrow single-stack pistol.

The Security-380 combines Ruger’s safe, reliable and proven Secure Action™ fire-control system with a variety of safety features, including an integrated trigger safety, external manual safety, neutrally balanced sear with significant engagement and strong spring tension, and a hammer catch to help prevent the hammer from contacting the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled. The trigger has a short, smooth trigger pull, clean break, and positive reset.

The all-new Security-380 Lite Rack pistol is designed for hours of range training with minimal fatigue. The combination of easy-to-use features and reduced felt recoil will help recoil-sensitive shooters build skill and confidence at the range, and its lightweight and compact size makes it comfortable for all day carry. The Security-380 is based on the reliable Ruger Security-9® platform and is compatible with most of the same holsters, lights, lasers and accessories available on ShopRuger.com.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.