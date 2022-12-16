To Whom Does The Country Belong: The People Or The Government?

Opinion

“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” ~ “1984,” by George Orwell, Part 3, Chapter 3.

Does the Country belong to the people? One wonders.

Trivially, one answers “yes.” That’s what the Founders intended, and that’s what they sought to achieve in fashioning the Nation’s Constitution: their Blueprint for a free Constitutional Republic.

But, has a fervent wish and hope of the Founders degenerated into nostalgic sentiment, bespeaking a fleeting, misty bygone reality, dead now and buried?

Well, not as long as the Bill of Rights remains intact. It is still with us—barely!

What’s required? It is the persistence of Americans’ natural law rights, in particular: free speech and an armed citizenry. These are necessary conditions to keep a free Constitutional Republic alive and keep tyranny at bay.

These two Rights subsume all the others and are inextricably tied to each other. Both are integral to the functioning of and preservation of the Nation as a free Constitutional Republic.

The Right To Free Speech

The natural law right of free speech entails the right to dissent.

This right is essential to the sanctity and inviolability of one’s Soul, and it is one of two fundamental natural law rights necessary to keep the tyranny of Government in check. Through the exercise of it, a person expresses his individuality. But erase it, and a person becomes like unto a Zombie, or, in archaic Judaic folklore, a “Golem.”

A Zombie or Golem is a creature not of God but created by man—a thing of mud and dirt, unfinished—with the makings of a man, and seeming to be a man in rough form, but lacking the Divine Spark, the animating breath of life and Being and Spirit, and Soul, bequeathed to man by the Divine Creator. The Divine Spark comes only from the Divine Creator alone—the source of free will, moral conscience, creative energy, drive, motivation, aesthetic sense, and self-awareness—thus, the idea of Man in the Image of God.

A Zombie/Golem is not of God, and, therefore, but a forlorn creature, lacking will, conscience, motivating impulse, aesthetic sense, and self-awareness, not a man.

That is what the Biden Administration would wish to make of all of us—a thing that doesn’t think but only reacts to the gospel the Biden Administration preaches, as echoed by the Administration’s vast propaganda organs—a formless mob that does not engage in conscious thought and reflection, and that is incapable of engaging in creative thought or exchange, but simply does as it is told.

The Right Of The People To Keep And Bear Arms

The right to keep and bear arms entails the right to self-defense in the broadest sense.

The natural law right to armed self-defense is essential to the maintaining a person’s security and physical well-being, keeping predatory man, predatory animal, and predatory Government at bay. Through the exercise of the right to own and possess firearms, the citizen keeps his sovereignty and dominion over the Government in check, lest it degenerates into worst tyranny.

The Right To Dissent And The Right To Bear Arms Are Both Necessary For The Preservation Of A Free State

These two basic rights, Free Speech and the Bearing of Arms are essential fixtures of a free Constitutional Republic, inseparably linked and fused as one.

If Man has the right to dissent from the encroachment of tyranny but lacks access to firearms, he may have the will to resist, but he lacks the means to do so.

If Man has access to firearms but lacks independence of thought, Man’s mind is adrift. He lacks the will to preserve “the security of a free State.” And, his firearms come to naught.

The government thus binds a free man to its dictates, suppresses man’s creative impulses and drives, and insinuates itself into every aspect of man’s life. And in making man’s life miserable, the Government at once makes certain that man cannot fight back against that Government. Its actions become more incessant and more aggressive.

Nothing remains private or sacred; nothing remains beyond Government’s all-seeing eye, and nothing remains beyond the power of Government to poison and destroy all good things—all to promote the “Good Society,” i.e., the well-ordered society, the well-behaved society, the conformist society.

The government even deadens a person’s instinct for self-preservation: there is no “Self” left to preserve. A person thus comes to view himself as merely an insignificant, lifeless cog, in a lifeless, cold, remorseless machine.

Arbalest Quarrel has previously pointed out that the natural law right of speech, i.e., independence of thoughts, and the natural law right of self-defense, which logically entails armed self-defense, are inextricably linked. See our article, titled, “The Right To Dissent And The Right To Bear Arms Are A Bulwark Against Tyranny,” posted on this website.

In the pertinent part, we wrote,

“. . . if one is prevented from exercising one’s freedom of speech—the freedom to dissent, the freedom to exercise independence of thought—one’s mind, spirit, and soul is damaged. And, if one is prevented from exercising his freedom to bear arms—one’s right of defense against a predatory beast, predatory man, or predatory government—then the safety and well-being of one’s physical Self are imperiled. The two most basic rights—the right of self-protection and independence of thought—go together. To lose the one is to lose the other.”

Autonomy of Selfhood is impossible where the individual is helpless—physically, psychically, mentally, intellectually, and spiritually. In the absence of strength of will, through the expression of one’s individuality, and in the absence of the force of arms, the tyranny of Government is not only possible, but it is also inevitable.

Make no mistake: The government, this Federal Government, is coming after Americans’ weaponry, doing so incrementally in dribs and drabs.

Any setback leads immediately to another effort. The Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress won’t stop until they have de facto erased the right of the people to keep and bear arms, codified in the Second Amendment, and have confiscated millions of firearms from the civilian citizenry. The campaign of confiscation will continue indefinitely under the dictatorship that this Country is moving toward by leaps and bounds.

The Government claims this is necessary, and it creates the myth that it is the armed American citizen who induces fear in all other Americans and that public safety and order demand that Americans relinquish their firearms. It is all nonsense, of course. The criminal element will not be affected nor deterred by this.

Note that the Biden Administration and anti-Second Amendment groups’ efforts are always directed at creating laws targeting the average American citizen, with little to no mention, ever, of the criminal element.

This should give discerning Americans pause, as it undercuts the Biden Administration’s contention that its arms control policies to end Gun Violence—their present go-to catchall phrase—are directed at promoting public safety and public order for the benefit of Americans.

Given the lack of any coherent Government policy to tackle rampant violent crime, whether criminals use firearms or any other implement at their disposal, the inference to draw is that the Biden Administration and the captive, seditious Press, and Anti-Second Amendment groups, such as the Brady antigun group, and Everytown for Gun Safety, aren’t interested in dealing effectively with violent crime, but simply intend to go after gun manufacturers, retail gun dealers, and the armed citizenry.

The Government, presenting itself as a Guardian of public safety and order, incongruously claims a need to protect the unarmed John Q. Public—not from the criminal element or the homicidal maniac—but from the armed John Q. Public citizen. The Government posits that the armed John Q. Public is, because of his desire to exercise his natural law right of armed self-defense, an inherent danger to public order and harmony and of societal norms.

What is really going on here is Government Tyranny imposing its will on those who will not accept the imposition of Tyranny upon the Country but taking pains to hide that fact.

As this Federal Government, this Biden Administration dismantles our Free Constitutional Republic, some Americans accept this. Some even laud it. But many others realize the danger this Government poses to the well-being of the Republic and to the sanctity and inviolability of their individual Being. And they will have no part of it.

The theme presented by the Government’s propagandists is——

New Age Remodelers of America, “the Sensible Americans,” vs. Old Age Preservers of the Republic, “the Irrational Americans.”

Drilled down to its basics, what the perspicacious observer sees is the age-old battle now come back to haunt us, Americans:

Tyranny versus Liberty.

It is really that simple. And with each passing day, the dynamic playing out throughout the Land is ever clearer. Which shall it be? The “vote” is out on this.

