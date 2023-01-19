Feds Arrest 110 People On Gun & Drug Charges, but Hunter Biden Gets a Pass!?

Opinion

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- In his latest attempt to convince the American people that the U.S. Department of Justice actually does more than provide top cover for the Biden family, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Tuesday that 110 suspects had been arrested in a three-state operation designed to keep repeat drug and weapons violators behind bars.

Whatever….

If the DOJ really wanted to crack (pun intended) down on gun and drug violations, there are two places they could raid right now– a three-bedroom, four-bath, 6,850-square foot colonial valued at $1.3 million in Greenville, Delaware, or a $20,000-per-month beach rental with an attached art studio in Malibu, California.

Both structures likely have more cocaine rocks smushed in the carpet than most DEA agents have ever seen, and there’s still a Beretta 9mm lying around somewhere, right?

Attorney General Garland needs to stop the charade and admit his DOJ operates a two-tiered justice system: one tier for anyone named Biden and another for the rest of us. Every time the Attorney General tries to suggest otherwise, he insults our intelligence. Just admit the truth, Merrick. No one named Biden will ever get a matching pair of steel bracelets as long as you’ve got a federal badge in your billfold. We get it. Besides, your attempts to justify your actions are beyond silly.

Garland’s decision not to pair FBI agents sporting blue 1990s-style raid windbreakers with Biden’s lawyers during their never-ending classified document searches is just the latest departure from DOJ SOP. Everyone knows the last thing Joe’s lawyers want in the room are actual law enforcement officers – even FBI agents – lest they see something illegal and take some enforcement action. It’s far better to keep the feds out of Joe’s Garage, Garland knows, and allow Biden’s lawyers to turn over only what they deem necessary. After all, the Big Guy has taken enough hits in the media, right?

Still unconvinced that we non-Bidens have become second-class citizens? Just look at how Joe’s idiot son, Hunter, has been treated by the DOJ. He actually lied on a Form 4473 and got caught, but the United States Secret Service covered up his crimes. In other words, the Secret Service aided and abetted the commission of a federal felony. Hunter should be behind bars right now, fingerpainting and getting his snacks stolen by other inmates.

We have reached a critical stage for federal law enforcement in this country.

The House is about to hold hearings on whether the feds have been weaponized against us in order to support and protect the Biden Regime. While the public spectacle will be interesting if not fun, the answer is already well known.

The careerists in the ATF, Secret Service, and especially the FBI need to realize nothing good will come from their blind loyalty to the political appointees in charge of their organizations. A comeuppance is coming, and it won’t be pretty. These federal agents should understand they can uphold their oath and do what’s right for the American people, or they can end up in a khaki jumpsuit at Club Fed, safeguarding snacks for Hunter Biden.

This story is presented by the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project and wouldn’t be possible without you. Please click here to make a tax-deductible donation to support more pro-gun stories like this.

About Lee Williams

Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer,” is the chief editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter.