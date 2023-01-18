Gun Industry Names Louisiana Rep. Blake Miguez 2022 State Legislator Of The Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — -(AmmoLand.com)- National Shooting Sports Foundation, the Firearm Industry Trade Association, recognized Louisiana Republican state Rep. Blake Miguez as the 2022 NSSF State Legislator of the Year for his determined commitment to protecting the firearm industry against “woke” discrimination.

The award was presented by Laurie Aronson, Chairwoman, and CEO of Lipsey’s and member of NSSF’s Board of Governors.

“We are honored to present Representative Miguez with the 2022 NSSF State Legislator of the Year Award for his bold and determined leadership to stand firm against the ‘woke’ corporate discrimination against firearm-related businesses,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “Representative Miguez’s commitment to free commerce was evident in his leadership in working to end discriminatory practices against firearm-related businesses simply for being politically-disfavored by ‘woke’ Wall Street banks. This isn’t the only example. He worked tirelessly to sponsor and pass an Industry Protection Bill in 2020 that protected members of the firearm industry against being forcibly closed by state or local government officials during declared emergencies and disasters. Firearm businesses across Louisiana, and the customers they serve, have benefitted from Rep. Miguez’s dedication to the Second Amendment and free commerce.”

Louisiana House of Representatives Majority Leader Miguez sponsored the 2021 Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination (FIND) Act. That legislation was overwhelmingly passed by both the state House of Representatives (72-19) and the state Senate (25-8) but was ultimately vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Rep. Miguez has also championed Second Amendment rights for Louisiana residents by sponsoring many bills, including carrying firearms for self-defense in churches, state firearm law preemption, and restoration of Second Amendment rights for non-violent offenses.

Rep. Miguez finished 5th in the 2022 IPSC World Shoot in Thailand in November 2022 and helped Team USA claim the Silver Medal. He has previously been the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) World Champion and has proven to be one of the world’s best pistol competitive shooters over the last two decades.

This experience makes him uniquely qualified among his policy-making peers across the country to understand the concerns and challenges facing the American firearm industry and gun owners.

About National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.