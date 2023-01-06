HEVI-Shot Ammunition Announces New Waterfowl Loads

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HEVI-Shot is proud to announce new waterfowl loads for 2023. An all-new product line and several new existing line extensions will be showcased and on display at the 2023 SHOT Show (Booth No. 11838), January 17–20 at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. These additions include new offerings in HEVI-Shot’s HEVI-XII, HEVI-Metal Xtreme, HEVI-Bismuth Waterfowl, and HEVI-Hammer Waterfowl.

HEVI-Shot’s all-new HEVI-Metal Xtreme load feature a layer of HEVI-Shot’s original 12 g/cc HEVI-XII tungsten pellets (30 percent) stacked over steel pellets (70 percent) in the same shell. The dense tungsten pellets are three shot sizes smaller than the steel pellets to ensure both layers have equal downrange performance. The load features the FLITECONTROL FLEX wad—sourced from HEVI-Shot’s sister brand Federal Ammunition—for consistent long-range patterns and is set to blistering velocities. These new loads are available in four 12- and 20-gauge options.

HEVI-XII is the original 12-density, tungsten alloy recipe from HEVI-Shot. HEVI-XII pellets hit harder from a longer distance. Its pellet material is 53.8 percent denser than steel–doubling the downrange energy. Shooters can drop three shot sizes for the same lethality and 28 percent more devastating pellets on target. Available in a full line of loads, including new shot size No. 2, 4 and 6 offerings in 12 and 20 gauge.

HEVI-Bismuth Waterfowl loads are safe for both modern and classic waterfowl shotguns. Its 9.6 g/cc pellets allow shooters to drop a shot size compared to steel. Now there’s a choice for every wing shooter, with offerings from .410 bore to 10 gauge, including two new 28-gauge loads.

HEVI-Hammer Waterfowl loads consist of layered bismuth pellets (15 percent of the payload) over steel pellets. This gives hunters more range with added density, tighter patterns, and improved shot strings. These loads are available in a wide selection of 12- and 20-gauge options, including new 3 1/2-inch 12-gauge No. 2, 4 and BB.

Attendees of the 2023 SHOT Show are encouraged to stop by Booth No. 11838 for a first-hand look at these new products and more. Information about the new products and line extensions can soon be found on HEVI-Shot’s brand website.

For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com .

About Federal

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com