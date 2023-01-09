Meopta Introduces the MeoSight IV Red Dot Sight

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-Meopta Sport Optics is pleased to introduce the MeoSight IV. This new red dot reflex sight is Meopta’s smallest, weighing just 1.2 ounces. Its ultra-low profile makes the MeoSight IV ideal for handguns. It can also be mounted to a primary riflescope for fast and accurate close-quarter target acquisition or mounted directly to an accessory rail.

“We designed the MeoSight IV to significantly increase shooter accuracy and speed whether used in handgun competitions, for personal defense, or in law enforcement situations,” said Erik Muller, Product Specialist, Meopta Sport Optics. “This newest generation MeoSight features premium, scratch-resistant optics and a wide sight picture for such a compact sight, facilitating fast and accurate shooting on the move.”

Featuring 1x magnification, a 3 MOA dot, and highly durable, aircraft-grade aluminum body, the MeoSight IV has 120 MOA range of elevation and 120 MOA of windage adjustment. The illumination feature has a manual or automatic mode, and the brightness of the red dot is easily adjustable to five different intensity levels. The sight is powered by a Cr1632 3V battery for up to 30,000 hours of use. The sight’s auto-off function preserves battery life by automatically turning the illumination off after four hours of continuous operation if the function button has not been touched.

The MeoSight IV is compatible with standard-size optics-ready pistol systems using a Docter adapter plate and comes with a Picatinny rail mount in the box.

