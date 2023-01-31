Speer Ammunition Awarded Contract to Provide Duty Ammunition to the French Police

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Speer Ammunition was recently awarded the French Police 9mm duty handgun ammunition contract for Speer 124-grain Gold Dot. The duty handgun contract will supply this agency for up to four years with an expected quantity of 20 million rounds.

“We are extremely pleased with this prestigious contract award,” said Speer’s President Jason Vanderbrink. “It validates the high level of trust the international law enforcement agencies have with our extremely reliable and innovative products.”

The Gold Dot ammunition will be fielded by the French National Police, the National Gendarmerie, Customs Police, and the Penitentiary Administration totaling more than 250,000 individuals.

“The use of Gold Dot technology in this contract ammunition ensures the highest performance threshold and absolute confidence in performance,” said Vice President of Law Enforcement, Government, and International Sales David Leis. “We are proud to produce ammunition that meets and exceeds our customer’s strict requirements.”

Speer Gold Dot has set an industry benchmark for both self-defense and duty use, earning the trust of consumers and law enforcement world-wide. The bullet features a pressure-formed lead core that is bonded to an extremely uniform jacket a single atom at a time that virtually eliminates separation on impact for more retained weight and consistent penetration depths. The Gold Dot hollow-point design expands consistently through a full range of barriers. Reliable ignition and cycling are delivered thanks to sealed primers and nickel-plated brass.

Speer ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide. For more information on all products from Speer or to shop online, visit www.speer.com

About Speer Ammunition

Speer’s reputation for making the world’s finest component bullets and loaded ammunition goes all the way back to 1943. That’s when Vernon Speer started building bullets because reloaders couldn’t get the components they needed from ammo companies during World War II. Although he initially focused on hunting rifle bullets, he also built the first mass-produced jacketed handgun bullets for hunting and law enforcement. In the 1960s, he put some of those bullets into loaded ammunition in the now-famous Lawman® line. And today, Speer Gold Dot® is the most trusted duty ammunition for law enforcement. We offer the same loads to civilians for personal protection that’s simply beyond compare. We still manufacture our products in the small city of Lewiston, Idaho. The original product lines have been expanded and new ones added. But through the changes, our formula for success has been constant: Determination, self-reliance and independence that show in all of our ammunition and components.