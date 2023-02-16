Alaskan State Parks Grizzly Bear Target, Training Aid for Bear Defense

USA – A few years ago, a well-done target featuring an attacking grizzly bear came on the market. It appeared to be an official target of the Alaskan State Parks.

Alaska State Parks Bear Target

I liked the look of the target as an image to use with bear attack stories where original images of the scene were unavailable. Many bear targets show cartoonish bears, bears that are not approaching the shooter, or bears that are not focused on the people being trained to shoot at them. This target showed the right mix of realism, focus, and artistic depiction. The image was created by an artist. It would not confuse readers about whether it was an actual image from the scene of an attack.

I contacted Alaskan State Parks and was directed to a very helpful Development Specialist at the State of Alaska, Wendy. Wendy was a delight to work with. However, we were unable to find the source of the target.

Two years ago, Wendy said I could use the target, as the government of Alaska did not seem to have any information on it. Using a more realistic target when training to stop bear attacks is useful. Notice the eyes of the bear are focused on the defender. It helps break down the inhibition against shooting a bear. Such inhibition has been inculcated into millions of people via the constant portrayal of bears as friendly, fuzzy, furry forest creatures in hundreds of TV shows and movies.

In reality, bears are large, strong, unpredictable wild animals that are very dangerous to naive humans. When people practice shooting realistic targets, it helps them overcome the inhibitions instilled by television shows and movies.

The image shows the natural weapons of a bear very well. The aiming point is reasonably well placed. I might have placed it an inch higher. The look of the bear’s face is focused on the target, while the person being trained should be focused on the bear.

Recently, another source popped up, showing the target was used in 2010, possibly at the Rabbit Creek Range near Anchorage. The people using the target thought someone, perhaps a State of Alaska employee, might have been the person who produced the target. Currently, the target is made by Action Target.

This correspondent initiated another exchange with the ever-patient and responsible Wendy. Wendy worked to find references for the new lead. She wrote again to state that I could use the target if I desired to, because the state of Alaska did not appear to have any records of it.

It is likely taxpayers paid the salary of the person who created the image. It is almost certainly in the public domain. It is an image that deserves promotion and use. It is an excellent target to use when training people how to use firearms in defense against a bear attack.

The artist who produced the image clearly has talent. Perhaps it was done for the Alaskan State Parks department at some time. The image bears the identifier: ASP-BB. If any readers have more information about the target, please get in touch with AmmoLand News.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.