American Suppressor Association Defeats New Mexico Suppressor Ban

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On Monday, February 6th, ASA Executive Director Knox Williams testified in the New Mexico Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee in opposition to Senate Bill 171. Sponsored by Senator Williams Soules (D-37), the initial legislation sought to ban the “manufacture, sale, barter, trade, gift, transfer or acquisition” of suppressors, “assault pistols”, machine guns, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and virtually every type of hunting and self-defense ammunition.

Williams provided over five minutes of educational testimony, explaining that a ban on suppressors would do nothing to deter crime. Instead, a ban would deprive law-abiding New Mexicans of one of the most effective hearing protection tools on the market. Immediately following Knox’s testimony, Sen. Soules offered an amendment to delete the provision banning suppressors. The amendment was adopted by bipartisan a 6 – 1 margin, thus removing the suppressor ban from SB 171. The amended legislation was then passed on a 5 – 3 party line vote.

“We are ecstatic that we were able to protect suppressors from being banned, and applaud Senator Soules for removing that provision. Nonetheless, even as amended SB 171 is a draconian and unconstitutional bill that needs to be stopped.” – Knox Williams, Executive Director, American Suppressor Association

“In a dozen years of lobbying for suppressors, I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” said Knox Williams. “The facts and the science are on our side, and Owen Miller, ASA’s Vice-President and I came prepared with our knowledge to fight tooth and nail for suppressors. In a rare occurrence in politics, logic and common sense prevailed. We are ecstatic that we were able to protect suppressors from being banned, and applaud Senator Soules for removing that provision. Nonetheless, even as amended SB 171 is a draconian and unconstitutional bill that needs to be stopped.”

Knox and ASA Vice President Owen Miller worked alongside NRA-ILA at the statehouse in Santa Fe, meeting with committee members and other legislators to explain the many pitfalls of this legislation. Following its passage, the bill is now eligible for consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The American Suppressor Association will continue to keep tabs on legislation in New Mexico, and is prepared to come back to Santa Fe to fight any attempt to ban, confiscate, or further regulate suppressors. Protecting your right to own and use suppressors is our top priority.

About the American Suppressor Association

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. We exist for one reason and one reason only: to fight for pro-suppressor reform nationwide.

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. Since the ASA's formation in 2011, they have helped 3 states legalize suppressor ownership, 19 states legalize suppressor hunting, and defeated attempts to ban suppressors in 2 states.