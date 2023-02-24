Fiocchi USA Announces New CEO David Blenker

USA – Fiocchi, a global leader in defensive, target, and hunting ammunition, announces the appointment of shooting industry veteran David Blenker to the position of President and CEO of its North American operations. Blenker will replace Anthony Acitelli, who is retiring after a three-and-a-half-year tenure in this role.

An experienced corporate leader and a decades-long veteran of the shooting industry, Blenker guided two greenfield projects over the past five years — the new Taurus USA and the new A-1 Industries manufacturing facilities in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Blenker’s involvement in the shooting industry goes beyond corporate management. He is a past Board of Governor of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, along with being a past board member of the Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers’ Institute, past board member of the South Florida Council of Boy Scouts of America, and currently holds a board seat on the Youth Shooting Sports Alliance. Here, Blenker exercises his passionate advocacy for the grassroots growth of shooting sports — an endeavor that perfectly aligns with Fiocchi’s ongoing support of the Scholastic Clay Target Program. Blenker is also an avid hunter and competitive shooter.

In his new role as President and CEO of Fiocchi USA, Blenker will guide several major initiatives for the company — most notably the expansion of Fiocchi of America, such as the new primer manufacturing facility in Arkansas — and furthering Fiocchi’s commitment to sustainable technology implementation throughout the product lines.

“I am truly excited to work with such a legendary brand as Fiocchi and to work alongside the dedicated employees who have helped the company make such large strides over the last few years,” said Blenker. “With its increasing manufacturing capabilities and a growing footprint in North America, I look forward to this new chapter in Fiocchi’s nearly 150-year history. I must also thank outgoing CEO Anthony Acitelli for his outstanding stewardship of the brand and for bringing Fiocchi’s North American operations to this point.”

Former President and CEO Anthony Acitelli joined Fiocchi in 2019. During his tenure, Acitelli spearheaded the company’s successful ISO certification effort and oversaw the execution and ground-breaking of the new primer facility in Port of Little Rock, Arkansas. A successive rollout of new product lines and several marketing initiatives guided by Acitelli helped propel Fiocchi to the forefront of the consumer ammunition segment.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading the Fiocchi North American team,” said Acitelli. “There is no greater reward than to see the hard work of so many people come to fruition and to set the stage for a company’s next step toward a promising tomorrow. I am looking forward to retirement and am pleased to leave the company in good hands as David brings to bear the kind of experience, integrity, and long view that will serve Fiocchi well into the future.”

David Stepan, Investment Director, Board Member of CSG Group (Czechoslovak Group) commented, “Smooth leadership transition is always the goal for any company, and with veteran executives like Anthony and David, this task is made easy.

“All of us at Fiocchi and CSG Group would first like to thank Anthony for his notable accomplishment in elevating the Fiocchi brand to its hard-earned and respected position in the US market over the last four years. His guidance has paved the way for David as he begins to move the company forward with major projects underway, like building up our new primer plant, boosting factory output, focusing our vertical integration efforts, and growing our market footprint. We are confident his professionalism and extensive knowledge of the shooting and firearms industries will bring us to our ambitious goals.”

For more information about Fiocchi ammunition, visit FiocchiUSA.com.

About Fiocchi:

Since 1983, Fiocchi of America has been based in Ozark, Missouri. As a stand-alone US-based arm of the greater Fiocchi global brand, Fiocchi of America continues to integrate and launch new products directed towards the US market. In 2020, Fiocchi furthers its expansion of products in the hunting, conceal carry, self-defense, and law enforcement market channels. Fiocchi offers a full portfolio of target and hunting shotshells, centerfire rifle and pistol ammunition, match and standard grade rimfire .22LR, specialty and classic cartridges, reloading components and blanks.