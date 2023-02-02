NSSF Commends Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act Introduction

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, commends U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-Texas) introduction of S. 214, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The legislation was introduced with 45 original co-sponsors to protect law-abiding concealed carry permit holders from being forced to navigate a patchwork of varying gun control laws when crossing state lines.

“This is common sense legislation that solves the problem of the confusing patchwork of laws surrounding concealed carry permits, particularly with regard to states where laws make unwitting criminals out of legal permit holders for a simple mistake of a wrong traffic turn,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “This legislation safeguards a state’s right to determine their own laws while protecting the Second Amendment rights of all Americans. NSSF thanks Senator Cornyn for his principled leadership to protect Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners who seek to protect themselves and their loved ones as they travel across state lines.”

The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act would treat valid, state-issued concealed carry permits in the same manner as a driver’s license. The legislation would ensure states are able to set their own standards for issuing a concealed carry permit and where a permit holder can carry a firearm within the guardrails established by the U.S. Supreme Court in its Bruen decision but would ensure that those permits are recognized as lawful when traveling across state lines. Your Second Amendment right to carry a firearm on your person for self-defense does not stop at your state’s border.

Unlike other rights protected by the U.S. Constitution, the right to keep and bear arms is regulated differently by individual states. While individual rights to speech, religion, and protections of Due Process or Search and Seizure are constant, gun rights vary according to the state. Reciprocity agreements exist between some states but not between all and are ever-changing. This legislation would end the risk of law-abiding concealed carry permit holders running afoul of varying state-by-state laws when traveling and crossing borders.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org