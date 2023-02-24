President Trump Promises Concealed Carry Reciprocity When Reelected

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- Former President Donald Trump vows to institute concealed carry reciprocity if the American public chooses him to be the next President of the United States.

“I will protect the right of self-defense everywhere it is under siege, and I will sign concealed carry reciprocity,” President Trump said. “Your Second Amendment does not end at the state line.”

Trump made the statement in a video address released on Rumble. The ex-President is making a run for the White House after losing in the highly contested 2020 Presidential elections. He seems to be trying to appeal to gun owners after losing some support after the Trump-era bump stock ban. The former President faces a tough race against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy any time now. Governor DeSantis is also courting gun owners by vowing to sign “Constitutional Carry” in the Sunshine State.

In the video titled “End Crime and Restore Law and Order,” the President lays down a plan to fight crime in cities that have skyrocketed since Joe Biden took office.

The video will be sure to ruffle the feathers of some Democrats and libertarians because he targets not only leftist policies but also policies that libertarians consider civil rights violations.

President Trump vowed to make a “record investment” in hiring police nationwide. He also pitched “liability protections” for law enforcement officers. Libertarians and Democrats alike have railed against qualified immunity, which prevents police from being sued for violating the rights of suspects. These groups claim that these protections give law enforcement the green light for civil rights violations. Police organizations counter these arguments by claiming that these protections help prevent frivolous lawsuits against officers.

Trump also vows to block federal funding for police organizations unless those agencies enact policies such as “stop and frisk.” Many on both sides of the aisle claim that “stop and frisk” violates Fourth Amendment protections against illegal searches and seizures and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process clause. The technique was used heavily in New York City under Michael Bloomberg before being stopped over Constitutional concerns. Proponents claim that it helps reduce crime because criminals do not know when they will be searched.

This controversial policy isn’t the first time Trump has faced backlash over delaying Due Process.

Shortly after a mass murder in Las Vegas where 50 people were killed, President Trump called for “red flag” laws. He suggested law enforcement take away guns first and then worry about the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process clause. This stance and the pushing of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to ban bump stocks through Chevron deference led many Gun Rights groups to speak out against the Trump policies.

Trump also would require law enforcement to crack down on drug use. He also would block funding to law enforcement agencies that refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). So-called sanctuary cities have sprung up around the country where local law enforcement is forbidden from working with ICE. He also blamed liberal prosecutors and the practices of cashless bail and not charging for petty crimes. The former President considers this surrendering American cities to violent criminals. He promised to direct the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open investigations into liberal prosecutor’s offices in cities like San Francisco, LA, and Chicago.

Trump also said he would order the DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to dismantle street gangs through stricter punishment for crimes. Some of these punishments include the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers. The United States is the only Western nation with the death penalty. There are less than ten countries in the world that have the death penalty for drug dealing, and it would be an extremely long shot to expand capital offenses to drug dealing.

He also says he will send the National Guard into major cities. He claims this is to protect the rights of Americans. He noted that the January 6 unrest would have been prevented if Nancy Pelosi had accepted National Guard assistance. He also blamed the mayor of D.C. for turning down the National Guard’s help.

Trump also said he would end the “leftist takeover” of school discipline and juvenile justice. He says that many carjackers are 13, 14, and 15. He said he would order the DOJ to overhaul federal standards for disciplining minors. The former President said that when the youth are “going wild, the consequences will be swift, certain, and strong.”

Trump finishes his plan by promising to secure the border and wage war on the cartels. He claims that the United States never had a border as secure as it was under his administration. He calls the border under the Biden administration the worst in the world and possibly of all time. Biden has eased restrictions leading to an influx of migrants that has caused a crisis at the border.

Trump will face stiff competition in the Republican primary, with many Republicans ready to move on from the Trump era. At the same time, he still has a rabid support base.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.