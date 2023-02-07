SAAMI Announces Acceptance of 360 Buckhammer

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition is proud to announce that The Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers Institute (SAAMI) has announced the acceptance of the groundbreaking 360 Buckhammer as an official new cartridge.

“The acceptance of cartridges by SAAMI is crucial in the process of making new loads legitimate for American hunters and shooters,” said Remington Senior Director of Engineering Jared Kutney. “Whitetail hunters needed a straight wall cartridge that functions flawlessly in a lever action rifle, and we’re thrilled to have 360 Buckhammer accepted by the high standards set by the organization.”

360 Buckhammer’s key features include:

Ultimate straight wall cartridge

Accurate & deadly at 200 yards or more

Easy to shoot with low recoil

Better performance than 350 Legend or 30-30 Win.

Muzzle velocity: 2,215-2,400 FPS

.358 diameter bullets deliver deadly results on-game

Available in trusted Remington Core-Lokt; 180GR or 200GR

Multiple lever-action rifle models, including single-shot versions, coming soon

SAAMI allows free access to technical data and drawings for the cartridge and chamber designs, which are posted in the Information and Specifications section of the organization’s website. 360 Buckhammer information can be found here.

Since 1926, SAAMI has created and published industry standards for safety, interchangeability, reliability, and quality, as well as coordinating technical data. The company creates and promulgates technical, performance, interchangeability, and safety standards for firearms, ammunition, and components. SAAMI serves as the preeminent global resource for the safe and responsible manufacturing, transportation, storage, and use of these products.

Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com.

About Remington

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington Ammunition, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables, and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. Bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality, we are reinvigorating our company so you can continue to trust our brand and our products – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

Welcome to a New Era of Remington.