Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 with Integral Green Laser ~ Gun Review

Back at SHOT Show 2018, Smith & Wesson unveiled the M&P Shield 2.0 with an integral green laser. At the time, we had a chance to try it out. We went into this a bit skeptical. While we are huge fans of S&W’s revolvers and older firearms, the Shield never appealed to us. We actually had less use for lasers, but this combination works.

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- If you have been paying attention to firearm prices, you may have noticed that prices have been dropping at incredible rates, at least on black rifles.

In many instances, this has been happening with concealed carry handguns, especially when combined with factory rebates and incentives. We had suspected that this was to clear warehouses and inventories for new products, and that seems to have been true in the case of the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield as the venerable firearms manufacturer made way for the M&P Shield 2.0 and a few special variants such as their all-new Shield with an integral green laser.

Smith & Wesson’s Shield has been one of their most popular pistols in history, and we really like the direction they took with the 2.0 version.

Maybe you have been living under a rock the past few years, so we will give you a quick rundown.

In 2005 Smith & Wesson introduced its new flagship semiauto pistol dubbed the M&P (Military & Police). It was a double stack striker-fired polymer framed semi auto pistol with an internal chassis. This allowed for a safer takedown ability and a somewhat stronger pistol than its predecessors and contemporaries. Full sized and compact versions were available, yet the double stack frame was not the easiest to conceal, and customers asked for a single stack model expressly for concealed carry.

Smith & Wesson responded with the M&P Shield in 2012. They gave us a slim slide and frame that were ideal for concealed carry but, unfortunately carried over what we considered was a horrid trigger.

Some shooters were fine with the trigger as it was, and there is a good argument to be made for that type of trigger on a defensive handgun. Aftermarket companies like Apex made replacement triggers, and for shooters who wanted an improvement, this was another alternative.

Apparently, Smith & Wesson was not content with that, and when they recently upgraded the M&P model to the 2.0, they decided to do the same to the M&P Shield and shipped us one in 9mm with an integral green laser.

Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield M2.0 9mm Green Laser Pistol

These changes may be minor to some, but we found them significant as they directly addressed the trigger and added some improved texture to the frame.

There are a number of variants to give shooters options, and we surprisingly found this model shipping with an integral green laser to be a good one.

We have to give props for the two improvements to the M&P 2.0 with regard to texturing and the trigger. In our opinion, these two features transform the Shield into a completely different pistol than its predecessor.

The grip texture covers more surface area than standard M&P Shield grip texture. Sure, you can re-texture your original Shield and void your factory warranty even with the best aftermarket stipple job, so we prefer to see these offerings come from the manufacturer.

As a shooter, the M&P 9 Shield M2.0 is extremely ergonomic and concealable. The ergonomics are one of the best features on the entire line of M&P pistols and have been from day one.

While we are not a huge fan of lasers, we found that incorporating the green laser was a huge step in the right direction. We find the green laser easier and quicker to pick up than the red as well as less prone to “wash out” in certain conditions.

Most importantly, like the trigger and improved texturing, the laser comes from the factory.

We say this because when it comes to CCW firearms we like them to be as “lawyer proof” as possible, particularly for our students and of course, our readers who may reside in a jurisdiction that is hostile to firearm owners. Or if you end up in a defensive shooting in an area like that, which is not necessarily your home town.

If you modify a trigger, stipple a grip or add a laser to a firearm used in a defensive situation, the wrong District Attorney could use that against you. It may be a minor worry for most of us. Still, as we have seen in some areas, the enemies of freedom will persecute a lawful gun owner over something so trivial as opposed to a 4-time deported illegal alien dope peddler who shoots an innocent bystander.

Personally, I was not a huge fan of the M&P Shield and use another 9mm subcompact for my carry needs. However, the M&P Shield 2.0, with its integral green laser, has completely won me over.

S&W M&P Shield 2.0 with Integral Green Laser Specs

Model: M&P 9 SHIELD M2.0 Integrated Crimson Trace Green Laser

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 7+1, 8+1

Barrel Length: 3.1” (7.9 cm)

Front Sight: Steel – White Dot

Rear Sight: Steel – White Two-Dot

Action: Striker Fire

Grip: Polymer

Weight: 18.8 oz / 533.0g

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite Finish

Slide Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite Finish

Frame Material: Polymer

Model: M&P®9 Shield M2.0

SKU: 11806

Style: SMT-11806-COMBO

Frame Size: Compact Slim

Frame Width: .95″

Overall Height: 4.6″

Overall Length: 6.1″

Sight Radius: 5.3″

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite® Finish

Slide Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite® Finish

Frame Material: Polymer

Finish: Black

MSRP: $725.99

About Mike Searson:

Mike Searson’s career as a shooter began as a Marine Rifleman at age 17. He has worked in the firearms industry his entire adult life as a Gunsmith, Ballistician, Consultant, Salesman, Author and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1989.

Mike has written over 2000 articles for a number of magazines, websites and newsletters, including Blade, RECOIL, OFF-GRID, Tactical Officer, SWAT, Tactical World, Gun Digest, Examiner.com and the US Concealed Carry Association, as well as AmmoLand Shooting Sports News.

