Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield M2.0 9Mm Green Laser/Light Combo Pistol $348.87 FREE S&H

USA – Kentucky Gun Co has a smoking handgun sale on the Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield M2.0 9mm Green Laser/Light Combo pistol that, after a sale price and rebate, you can pick it up for $348.87 with FREE shipping. Read AmmoLand’s review of the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 with Integral Green Laser over here, and you will see why we like this package.

To get this low price, buy it now while it is on sale at KYGco. Then go to www.swrebates.com to apply for your $75.00 off rebate. The rebate promotion ends on April 2nd, 2023.

Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield M2.0 9Mm 3.1″ 7/8Rd W/ Thumb Safety + Green Laser/Light Combo The reality of protection is that you never know when you’ll need it. We took the power and features of our full sized M&P pistols and put them into a slim, lightweight pistol the size of your hand. FEATURES Includes Green Laser/Light

Incorporates the design features of the M&P M2.0 line of firearms.

Aggressive grip texture for enhanced control.

New M&P M2.0 crisp trigger with lighter trigger pull.

Tactile and audible trigger reset.

Extremely thin and lightweight – can be comfortably carried all day.

M&P’s patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems allow for disassembly without pulling the trigger.

Includes 2 magazines

One 7-round magazine.

One 8-round extended grip magazine.

Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim.

Armornite® durable corrosion resistant finish.

Backed by Smith & Wesson’s Lifetime Service Policy. SPECIFICATIONS Model: M&P®9 Shield M2.0™

SKU: 11806

Style: SMT-11806-COMBO

Frame Size: Compact Slim

Caliber: 9mm

Action: Striker Fire

Capacity: 7 and 8 Round Magazines

Barrel Length: 3.1″

Front Sight: Steel – White Dot

Rear Sight: Steel – White Two-Dot

Frame Width: .95″

Overall Height: 4.6″

Overall Length: 6.1″

Sight Radius: 5.3″

Grip: Polymer

Weight: 18.3 oz.

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite® Finish

Slide Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite® Finish

Frame Material: Polymer

Finish: Black

MSRP: $725.99 The M&P Shield is an easy to conceal pistol that offers professional grade features with simple operation and reliable performance day or night. One million Shield owners can’t be wrong.

