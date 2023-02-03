Wilson Combat Annouce 45th Deluxe Anniversary Supergrade

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- To commemorate Wilson Combat’s 45th Anniversary of gunsmithing, we are bringing back a classic “retro” style that built the foundation of our business back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Custom 1911 handguns of that period were rapidly evolving based on the needs of practical pistol shooters and Wilson Combat emerged as a leader in 1911 handgun customization by focusing on performing superior quality work at a fair price with a reasonable delivery time-those core values still drive our business today.

The 45th Anniversary 1911 handguns we built are very limited in nature and truly exceptional in cosmetics and quality. We have chosen to revert back to some of the classic custom touches we were known for like an upswept, retro grip safety, traditional Bo-Mar adjustable rear sight with a staked front, a retro Commander style hammer, Swenson-style ambidextrous thumb safety, and a coarsely serrated slide top serrations reminiscent of the finest bespoke guns available to shooters at the time.

This Deluxe version, limited to the first 45 serialized pieces with hand-cut engraving by the acclaimed Wayne D’Angelo in a classic scroll pattern. The Deluxe model will also have hand-fitted Bar-Sto National Match barrels like most of our early guns. After engraving, the slides will be finished in hand-polished, deluxe bluing, while the frames and small parts will be finished in a protective and attractive matte silver hard chrome. This classic, two-tone finish combination was popular on our best available guns in the early days of “combat shooting” and many early Wilson Combat pistols were finished in this fashion.

The special grips for this Deluxe Supergrade are handcrafted, premium desert ironwood with a smooth finish that shows off its amazing grain. Timeless style combined with limited production and impeccable quality ensure this 45th Anniversary edition will be instant collectibles and highly sought after for generations to come.

Available Calibers: .45 ACP

.45 ACP Magazine Capacity: 7 rounds

7 rounds Barrel Length: 5”

5” Overall Length: 8.7”

8.7” Sight Radius: 6.6”

6.6” Height: 5.6”

5.6” Width: 1.3”

1.3” Weight Empty: 40.7 oz

40.7 oz Weight Loaded: 46.6 oz

46.6 oz Accuracy Guarantee: 1” at 25 yds

About Wilson Combat

Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas since 1977, Wilson Combat is an industry leader in high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Wilson Combat manufactures cutting-edge handguns, rifles, shotguns as well as firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit www.wilsoncombat.com for more information.