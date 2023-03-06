Shush.. the Brownells BRN-180SH Upper is Optimized for Suppressor Use

GRINNELL, Iowa – Brownells unveiled the BRN-180SH complete upper – the newest addition to the popular BRN-180 line – announcing it at the IWA Outdoor Classics show in Nuremberg, Germany.

Chambered in 300 Blackout, the BRN-180SH has 10.5” barrel with 5/8-24 muzzle threads, and a gas system with three settings –unsuppressed, suppressed, and off.

The BRN-180SH Upper in 300BLK retails for $999. [Use code AMMOLAND and get $99.00 OFF]

With the gas system turned completely off, the upper is converted into “single shot” mode, virtually eliminating sound produced by gases escaping through the ejection port or by the bolt carrier group cycling.

Brownells BRN-180SH.

When fired with a suppressor attached and the gas system turned off, the BRN-180SH in single-shot is even quieter than a BRN-180S.

The BRN-180SH comes with an adjustable charging handle that can be turned downward to help transform the upper into a straight-pull action, allowing for fast follow-up shots when set for the quietest possible operation.

The upper can be quickly converted back to unsuppressed shooting with a simple twist of the gas adjustment and by turning the charging handle back to its upward position.

Like the rest of the BRN-180 line of uppers, the BRN-180SH fits onto any standard AR-15 or BRN-180 lower and requires no buffer tube assembly. It readily operates with a folding stock or no stock at all.

To see the new BRN-180SH, and the rest of the BRN-180 line of uppers, lowers, and parts, visit www.Brownells.com

