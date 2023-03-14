Gun Deals: Colombian Military Surplus Assorted Machete 5-Pack $26.99 FREE S&H Options

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a sale on a five-pack of Colombian Military Surplus Machetes for just $26.99 with FREE Shipping on orders over $49.99. This is a great price and who does not need five Machetes when taking care of business? FYI blood stains can be tough to get out of….

From Sportsman’s Guide: Handy grab bag assortment! Wield these blades of varying lengths from 12″ to 25″ to whack and hack dense foliage and blaze new trails through untamed wilderness. Or use these hand tools to slice open watermelons, coconuts and squash in a single blow! Styles may vary. Military-tough steel blades

Lengths vary from 12″ to 25″

Wood or molded handles

Combat designed

Impact resistant

Condition: New, never issued

Recruit yours today! Key Specifications Blade Material: Steel

Handle Material: Wood or molded polymer

Blade Length: Varied, from 12″ to 25″ Condition: New, never issued

