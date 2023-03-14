Gun Deals: Colombian Military Surplus Assorted Machete 5-Pack $26.99 FREE S&H Options

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a sale on a five-pack of Colombian Military Surplus Machetes for just $26.99 with FREE Shipping on orders over $49.99. This is a great price and who does not need five Machetes when taking care of business? FYI blood stains can be tough to get out of….
From Sportsman’s Guide:
Handy grab bag assortment! Wield these blades of varying lengths from 12″ to 25″ to whack and hack dense foliage and blaze new trails through untamed wilderness. Or use these hand tools to slice open watermelons, coconuts and squash in a single blow! Styles may vary.
- Military-tough steel blades
- Lengths vary from 12″ to 25″
- Wood or molded handles
- Combat designed
- Impact resistant
- Condition: New, never issued
- Recruit yours today!
Key Specifications
- Blade Material: Steel
- Handle Material: Wood or molded polymer
- Blade Length: Varied, from 12″ to 25″
Condition: New, never issued
Looks like a great deal, however, when I go to checkout there is a shipping charge of $8.99! How did you get the free shipping?
Did you order at least $49.99 worth of stuff?
Is this the same company that was taking orders for ammo, putting them on hold and then selling the same product for a higher price rather than filling the orders they had? No thanks. In my opinion, this company is really sleazy and I try and not do business with companies that I KNOW are dishonest. Buyer beware.
In marked contrast with OpticsPlanet who now shows expected delivery in July 2023 for my order placed in 2020? Funny thing is price looked good when I placed it, but isn’t much below current prices. Considering calling an offering to accept different brand and packaging (no cheap plastic “ammo can” – boo hoo).
Good to know.
Dang somebody in the DR needs to invent gunpowder.
One of my favorite actors….Danny Trejo, as one of my favorite characters “Machete”
I would love to see a movie where Machete goes up against Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem).
MS-13 will like this deal.
Don’t bring Machete to gun fight.
Hopefully they managed to remove all the cocaine and blood residue from the blades.
ALL THAT machete “action”… and only one vato gets cut.
I’m getting an error with this code, stating it requires a minimum qualifying purchase total of 99 dollars.
Don’t use the code. If you aren’t a club member it’ll cost you 2 1/2 bucks more, still a good deal.