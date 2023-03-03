Illinois Jumps on the BAN-Body Armor Bandwagon

Illinois – Illinois’ new House bill HB3238 “Provides that, with certain exceptions, beginning January 1, 2024, it is unlawful for any person within this State to knowingly possess an armor plate, body armor, or military helmet.”

The bill got to the Criminal Committee of the House this week. We hope it dies there. This wave of new armor bans shows how little lawmakers care about the oath they take to uphold the Constitution of the United States.

There are some exceptions! But these exceptions aren’t anything to celebrate. Under this new rule, if you already own armor, that’s fine; you just need to submit an affidavit letting the police know that you do. It appears they’d like to make a registry of armor users – the liberty-loving troublemakers that would get in the way of corralling the population.

“This Section does not apply to a person’s possession of an armor plate, body armor, or military helmet if the person lawfully possessed that armor plate, body armor, or military helmet prohibited by subsection (c), if the person has provided in an endorsement affidavit, within 6 months after the effective date of this amendatory Act of the 103rd General Assembly, under oath or affirmation and in the form and manner prescribed by the Illinois State Police:”

Muskets Are Cool, But They Are Not the Only Arms

The right to bear arms laid out in the Bill of Rights is intentionally broad so as to keep its power as time went on. And it includes armor.

This is unsurprisingly ignored by HB3238’s sponsor.

As noted by Justice Scalia in the landmark District of Columbia v. Heller, “The 1773 edition of Samuel Johnson’s dictionary defined ‘arms’ as ‘weapons of offence, or armour of defence.'”

The right to keep and bear those things means the right to possess those things- and not have the government take them away or keep you from buying them.

First, it was Connecticut. Then New York. Then California began considerations.

Now it seems that’s encouraged Illinois.

“Come on, little sis. Let me show you the wonderful world of unlimited government!”

These lawmakers are the Constitution’s very domestic enemies that they swore to protect against.

If you’re looking to arm yourself in Illinois while it’s still an easy process, check out our Liberty Arsenal. Rest assured that we are actively looking for ways to subvert this law if it gets passed. We have some new tricks to try on all these tyrant states.

