Gun Deals: Rossi Rio Bravo Lever-Action 22LR Rifle $289.17 FREE Shipping While Sale Lasts

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Lever Action rifles have been hot lately, and Kentucky Gun Co has a super good price on the ROSSI Rio Bravo Lever Action 22LR 18″ 15 round Rifle for just $289.17 with FREE shipping during their Tax Time sale event.
ROSSI Rio Bravo Lever Action 22LR Rifle
The Rossi Rio Bravo is based on the company’s popular line of R92 lever-action firearms. The Rio Bravo brings the traditional rifle experience to the rimfire category.
- Item #:202345
- Style:RSS-RL22181WD-GLD2
- UPC:754908255900
- Brand:Rossi
- Caliber 22 LR
- Model Rio Bravo
- Capacity 15+1
- Stock Material Wood
- Action Lever
- OAL 36″
- Hand Right
- Sights Buckhorn, Dovetail Rail
- Barrel Finish Polished Black
- Receiver Material Steel
- Safety Crossbolt
- Barrel Length 18″
- Max Capacity 15
- Receiver Finish Gold
- Weight 88 oz
The Rio Bravo is well-suited for small-game hunting, adventurous target shooting, around-the-farm pest control and can be used for training.
