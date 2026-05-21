Glock 43X MOS 9mm OR 15rd Pistol – $484.00, Save 17%

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Limited Time DealGlock 43X MOS 9mm OR 15rd Pistol – $484.00, Save 17%

Palmetto State Armory has the Glock 43X MOS 9mm Optics Ready 15rd pistol marked down from $582.00 to $484.00, giving concealed carriers a strong price on one of Glock’s most practical slimline carry pistols.

The 43X has always made sense as a slim, easy-to-carry 9mm, but capacity was always a concern. The new 15-round metal Glock mags fix that, giving you the concealability of the Slimline frame without settling for single-stack capacity. Add in the MOS slide for a micro red dot, the slim mounting rail, front serrations, and Glock’s Marksman Barrel, and you have a practical everyday carry pistol at a price that is hard to ignore.

Top Features

  • Optics-ready MOS slide for compatible micro red dots
  • 15-round capacity with two factory Glock 15rd magazines included
  • Slimline frame for easier concealed carry
  • 3.41” Glock Marksman Barrel for dependable accuracy
  • Front serrations and accessory rail for modern carry setups

Why Shooters Love It

The Glock 43X MOS hits the sweet spot for everyday carry: slim enough to conceal, large enough to shoot well, and now packing 15 rounds of 9mm from the factory. The MOS slide gives shooters a clean path to adding a micro optic, while the slim frame and compact grip keep it comfortable for daily carry.

For gun owners who want a proven Glock carry gun without giving up capacity, this deal is worth a hard look.

GLOCK 43X Handgun, Maximum Concealment & It Shoots – Review

Unbeatable Price

  • List Price: $582.00
  • Current Price: $484.00

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

GLOCK G43X MOS Blue Label 9mm Pistol - Fixed Sights - 2x 10rd Mags Primary Arms $ 398.09
Glock G43X/G48 9mm 10 Round Capacity Magazine, Black - 47818 Palmetto State Armory $ 29.99 $ 24.99
GLOCK G43X/G48 9MM LUGER 10RD MAGAZINE Bereli $ 221.99
Glock G43X 3.39" 9mm 10rd Pistol, Black w/ MOS8 Rail and Aimpoint COA- UX4350B01FRMOS8A4 Palmetto State Armory $ 999.99 $ 929.99

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