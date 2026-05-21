Glock 43X MOS 9mm OR 15rd Pistol – $484.00, Save 17%

Palmetto State Armory has the Glock 43X MOS 9mm Optics Ready 15rd pistol marked down from $582.00 to $484.00, giving concealed carriers a strong price on one of Glock’s most practical slimline carry pistols.
The 43X has always made sense as a slim, easy-to-carry 9mm, but capacity was always a concern. The new 15-round metal Glock mags fix that, giving you the concealability of the Slimline frame without settling for single-stack capacity. Add in the MOS slide for a micro red dot, the slim mounting rail, front serrations, and Glock’s Marksman Barrel, and you have a practical everyday carry pistol at a price that is hard to ignore.
Top Features
- Optics-ready MOS slide for compatible micro red dots
- 15-round capacity with two factory Glock 15rd magazines included
- Slimline frame for easier concealed carry
- 3.41” Glock Marksman Barrel for dependable accuracy
- Front serrations and accessory rail for modern carry setups
Why Shooters Love It
The Glock 43X MOS hits the sweet spot for everyday carry: slim enough to conceal, large enough to shoot well, and now packing 15 rounds of 9mm from the factory. The MOS slide gives shooters a clean path to adding a micro optic, while the slim frame and compact grip keep it comfortable for daily carry.
For gun owners who want a proven Glock carry gun without giving up capacity, this deal is worth a hard look.
Unbeatable Price
- List Price:
$582.00
- Current Price: $484.00
Live Inventory Price Checker
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|$ 398.09
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|$ 29.99 $ 24.99
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|GLOCK G43X/G48 9MM LUGER 10RD MAGAZINE
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|$ 999.99 $ 929.99
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