Glock 43X MOS 9mm OR 15rd Pistol – $484.00, Save 17%

Limited Time Deal

Palmetto State Armory has the Glock 43X MOS 9mm Optics Ready 15rd pistol marked down from $582.00 to $484.00, giving concealed carriers a strong price on one of Glock’s most practical slimline carry pistols.

The 43X has always made sense as a slim, easy-to-carry 9mm, but capacity was always a concern. The new 15-round metal Glock mags fix that, giving you the concealability of the Slimline frame without settling for single-stack capacity. Add in the MOS slide for a micro red dot, the slim mounting rail, front serrations, and Glock’s Marksman Barrel, and you have a practical everyday carry pistol at a price that is hard to ignore.

Top Features

Optics-ready MOS slide for compatible micro red dots

15-round capacity with two factory Glock 15rd magazines included

Slimline frame for easier concealed carry

3.41” Glock Marksman Barrel for dependable accuracy

Front serrations and accessory rail for modern carry setups

Why Shooters Love It

The Glock 43X MOS hits the sweet spot for everyday carry: slim enough to conceal, large enough to shoot well, and now packing 15 rounds of 9mm from the factory. The MOS slide gives shooters a clean path to adding a micro optic, while the slim frame and compact grip keep it comfortable for daily carry.

For gun owners who want a proven Glock carry gun without giving up capacity, this deal is worth a hard look.

Unbeatable Price

List Price: $582.00

Current Price: $484.00

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