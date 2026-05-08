PSA Sabre Enhanced Mixtape Vol. 1 “The Black Album” 300 BLK Pistol – $1,199.99

Limited Time Deal

The PSA Sabre Enhanced Mixtape Vol. 1, “The Black Album,” is not a basic AR pistol with a catchy name slapped on the box. This is a purpose-built .300 Blackout pistol set up for shooters who want a compact platform with upgraded controls, a fast-twist barrel, suppressor-host features, and premium parts already installed.

At $1,199.99, this Sabre pistol comes in well below what many shooters would spend piecing together a similar build with a Maxim Defense CQB brace, Radian controls, Microbest chrome BCG, two-stage trigger, adjustable gas block, and Plan B-compatible muzzle device.

Top Features

8-inch .300 Blackout barrel with fast 1:5 twist rate

Adjustable gas block for tuning different ammo and suppressor setups

Sabre Plan B-compatible flash hider installed with Rocksett

Microbest full-chrome BCG with Sprinco springs and OCKS fasteners

Maxim Defense CQB pistol brace with H1 buffer and spring

Radian Raptor LT charging handle and Radian Talon 45/90 safety

Sabre Enhanced ambidextrous receiver set with flared magwell

Why Shooters Will Like It

This is the kind of .300 Blackout pistol that makes sense for shooters who do not want to buy a base gun and immediately start swapping parts. PSA packed it with upgrades that matter: ambidextrous controls, a quality BCG, a real two-stage trigger, a compact brace, and an adjustable gas block for tuning.

The 8-inch barrel and 1:5 twist make it especially interesting for the .300 BLK crowd, where compact size and suppressor compatibility are often the whole point.

Unbeatable Price

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