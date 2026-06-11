PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 62gr Green Tip 420 Rounds & Ammo Can — $232.84 w/ CODE

Ammunition Depot has 420 rounds of PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 62 Gr Green Tip LAP in Heavy Duty Ammo Can marked down to $231.70 when you use code ALand5 at checkout. That is roughly 55¢ per round.
Top Features
- 420 rounds of M855 / SS109 Green Tip – Ideal for training and stockpiling
- New, reloadable brass cases – Clean, consistent, and reliable
- Includes rugged M19A1 steel ammo can – Waterproof, stackable, and built to last
- 62gr penetrator projectile – Stable flight and dependable performance
- PMC X-TAC military-grade quality – Trusted by professionals worldwide
Why Shooters Love It
PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO is known for consistency, reliability, and accuracy—everything AR-15 owners want in bulk ammo. The included M19A1 ammo can makes this bundle perfect for range days, long-term storage, or emergency preparedness without needing extra gear.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$274.39
- Sale Price:
$243.89
- With Code ALand5: $232.84
- Price Per Round: ≈ $0.57 CPR
Live Inventory Price Checker
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|PMC 5.56 NATO 62 Gr Green Tip W/Bandolier in M2A1 Can (840 Rounds)
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|$ 599.99 $ 579.49
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