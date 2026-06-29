Speer Gold Dot 9mm 124 Gr +P JHP Battle Pack 250 Rounds — $136.70

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Limited Time DealSpeer Gold Dot 9mm 124 Gr +P JHP Battle Pack 250 Rounds — $136.70

When it comes to defensive 9mm ammo, Speer Gold Dot is one of those names that does not need much introduction. It has earned a long-standing reputation with law enforcement and armed citizens alike for reliable expansion, solid barrier performance, and dependable function in serious-use handguns.

Right now, Ammunition Depot has this 250-round Speer Gold Dot 9mm 124-grain +P JHP Battle Pack marked down to $136.70 with code ALand5, making it a strong opportunity to stock up on proven carry and home-defense ammunition at a substantial discount.

Top Features

  • 250 rounds of proven Speer Gold Dot +P defensive ammo
  • 124-grain jacketed hollow point for strong expansion
  • Nickel-plated brass cases for smooth, reliable feeding
  • Waterproof sealed battle pack for long-term storage
  • Up to 75-year shelf life for serious preparedness

Why Shooters Love It

Speer Gold Dot has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted defensive handgun loads in America, with a long track record among law enforcement and armed citizens alike. This 124-grain +P load delivers higher velocity, strong expansion, and dependable performance in a sealed 250-round battle pack that is built for storage, carry-ammo rotation, or serious emergency prep.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $194.09
  • Price w/ Code ALand5: $136.70
    • You Save: $40.39
    • Discount: 21% off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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