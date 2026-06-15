Winchester USA .300 Blackout 147 gr FMJ 200-Round Case – $143.92 With Code

Limited Time Deal

If you shoot .300 Blackout regularly, you already know practice ammo can get expensive fast. That is why this Winchester USA .300 Blackout 147-grain FMJ deal is worth a hard look. Right now, a 200-round case at Ammunition Depot drops to just $143.92 with code ALAND5, bringing solid brass-cased, reloadable range ammo down to about 72 cents per round. For anyone stocking up on dependable training ammo from a trusted name, this is a strong buy while it lasts.

Top Features

147-grain FMJ load built for affordable range time and training

Brass-cased, Boxer-primed, and reloadable for added value

Rated at 1,920 fps with 1,203 ft-lbs of muzzle energy

Designed for reliable cycling across a variety of rifle platforms

Part of Winchester’s well-known USA “White Box” line for practical target use

Why Shooters Love It

If you run a .300 Blackout regularly, you already know range ammo in this caliber is not cheap. That is what makes this deal stand out. Winchester’s 147-grain USA load gives shooters a brass-cased, reloadable training round from a trusted name, and with code ALAND5, this 200-round case drops to $143.92, which works out to about 72 cents per round.

This is the kind of ammo deal that makes sense for stacking practice ammo before prices move again. Whether you are zeroing a rifle, putting rounds through an AR pistol, or just keeping your training stash healthy, this Winchester White Box load is a practical buy.

Unbeatable Price

List Price: $178.69

Sale Price: $149.89

Price With Code ALAND5: $143.92

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