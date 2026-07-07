Remington UMC 9mm 115 Gr FMJ Mega Pack – $260.77 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal

Ammunition Depot has the Remington UMC 9mm 115 Grain FMJ Mega Pack case marked down from $349.99 to $274.49. Use AmmoLand code ALand5 and the price drops to $260.77, or about 26 cents per round.

That gets you 1,000 rounds of American-made, brass-cased 9mm range ammo from one of the oldest names in the ammunition business.

Top Features

1,000-round case — four 250-round mega packs

115-grain FMJ bullets — ideal for training, target practice, and range days

Brass cases — boxer-primed, non-corrosive, and reloadable

Kleanbore primer technology — cleaner-burning performance

Made in Lonoke, Arkansas — Remington’s UMC line is built in the USA

Why Shooters Love It

Remington UMC 9mm is built for shooters who train often and need bulk ammo that runs consistently without breaking the bank. With 115-grain FMJ bullets, brass cases, and a listed muzzle velocity of 1,145 fps, this is practical range ammo for pistol drills, recreational shooting, and competition practice. Ammunition Depot lists the case as four 250-round mega packs with a free AD patch included.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $349.99

Current Price: $274.49

AmmoLand Price w/ Code ALand5: $260.77

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