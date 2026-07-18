Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured .223 Rem 55gr FMJ 200 Rounds – $84.54 w/ Code

Need affordable .223 Remington ammo for range day? Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured .223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ is on sale now at Ammunition Depot. A 200-round bag is marked down from $104.99 to $88.59, but AmmoLand readers can use code ALAND5 to drop the price to just $84.54. That comes out to about $0.39 per round with the code.
Top Features
- 200 rounds per bag for extended range sessions
- 55-grain FMJ bullets ideal for target shooting and training
- Reloadable brass casings with Boxer primers
- 3147 FPS muzzle velocity and 1209 ft-lbs muzzle energy
- Made in America and built for high-volume shooters
Why Shooters Love It
For AR-15 owners and .223/5.56 shooters, ammo cost matters. Sportsman’s Select remanufactured .223 Remington gives shooters a practical way to train more without paying premium new-ammo prices.
This is a strong buy for range practice, recreational shooting, drills, and keeping your ammo cans stocked without draining your wallet.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$104.99
- Price With Code ALAND5: $84.54
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