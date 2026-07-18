Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured .223 Rem 55gr FMJ 200 Rounds – $84.54 w/ Code

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Limited Time DealSportsman’s Select Remanufactured .223 Rem 55gr FMJ 200 Rounds – $84.54 w/ Code

Need affordable .223 Remington ammo for range day? Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured .223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ is on sale now at Ammunition Depot. A 200-round bag is marked down from $104.99 to $88.59, but AmmoLand readers can use code ALAND5 to drop the price to just $84.54. That comes out to about $0.39 per round with the code.

Top Features

  • 200 rounds per bag for extended range sessions
  • 55-grain FMJ bullets ideal for target shooting and training
  • Reloadable brass casings with Boxer primers
  • 3147 FPS muzzle velocity and 1209 ft-lbs muzzle energy
  • Made in America and built for high-volume shooters

Why Shooters Love It

For AR-15 owners and .223/5.56 shooters, ammo cost matters. Sportsman’s Select remanufactured .223 Remington gives shooters a practical way to train more without paying premium new-ammo prices.

This is a strong buy for range practice, recreational shooting, drills, and keeping your ammo cans stocked without draining your wallet.

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP: $104.99
  • Price With Code ALAND5: $84.54

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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Winchester - 5.56 Nato - 5.56x45mm - 62 Grain - FMJ True Shot Ammo $ 110.00
Winchester 5.56 MM M855 62 FMJ Lake City 420RDs STRIPPER CLIP (GREEN TIP) Bereli $ 569.00
Winchester 5.56 NATO 55 Gr FMJ BT 500 Projectiles Ammunition Depot $ 68.99

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