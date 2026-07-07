PSA Drops Taurus TX22 Compact With Red Dot To $399.99

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Limited Time DealPSA Drops Taurus TX22 Compact With Red Dot To $399.99

The Taurus TX22 Compact 3.5″ .22 LR Pistol w/ RDS Red Dot is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $399.99, marked down from $549.99. That’s $150 off on a compact, optics-ready rimfire pistol built for affordable range time, training, plinking, and steel shooting.

Top Features

  • Includes RDS red dot — ready to shoot with an optic out of the box
  • 13-round capacity — solid firepower for a compact .22 LR
  • Threaded barrel — suppressor-ready with the right setup
  • Optics-ready platform — Shield RMSc / Holosun K footprint compatibility
  • Two magazines included — more range time, less reloading

Why Shooters Love It

The TX22 Compact gives shooters a lightweight, affordable, low-recoil pistol that still feels like a real training gun—not a toy. It’s a smart pick for high-volume practice, red-dot training, Steel Challenge, backyard plinking where legal, or just keeping your trigger time affordable.

With the included red dot, 13-round mags, threaded barrel, and Taurus Performance Trigger System, this is a lot of rimfire pistol for under $400.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $549.99
  • Sale Price: $399.99
  • You Save: $150.00
  • Discount: 27% off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Taurus TX22 .22 LR 16-Round Magazine GunMag Warehouse $ 23.99
Taurus TX22 Competition SCR 22LR Pistol - 10 Round - 5.4" Primary Arms $ 499.99
Taurus TX22 .22LR 16 Round Magazine, Black - 358-0017-01 Palmetto State Armory $ 34.99 $ 24.99
Taurus TX22 Magazine .22 LR 10 Rounds 358-0017-02 Bereli $ 33.00

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