PSA Drops Taurus TX22 Compact With Red Dot To $399.99

The Taurus TX22 Compact 3.5″ .22 LR Pistol w/ RDS Red Dot is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $399.99, marked down from $549.99. That’s $150 off on a compact, optics-ready rimfire pistol built for affordable range time, training, plinking, and steel shooting.
Top Features
- Includes RDS red dot — ready to shoot with an optic out of the box
- 13-round capacity — solid firepower for a compact .22 LR
- Threaded barrel — suppressor-ready with the right setup
- Optics-ready platform — Shield RMSc / Holosun K footprint compatibility
- Two magazines included — more range time, less reloading
Why Shooters Love It
The TX22 Compact gives shooters a lightweight, affordable, low-recoil pistol that still feels like a real training gun—not a toy. It’s a smart pick for high-volume practice, red-dot training, Steel Challenge, backyard plinking where legal, or just keeping your trigger time affordable.
With the included red dot, 13-round mags, threaded barrel, and Taurus Performance Trigger System, this is a lot of rimfire pistol for under $400.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price: $549.99
- Sale Price: $399.99
- You Save: $150.00
- Discount: 27% off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Taurus TX22 .22 LR 16-Round Magazine
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 23.99
|
|Taurus TX22 Competition SCR 22LR Pistol - 10 Round - 5.4"
|Primary Arms
|$ 499.99
|
|Taurus TX22 .22LR 16 Round Magazine, Black - 358-0017-01
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 34.99 $ 24.99
|
|Taurus TX22 Magazine .22 LR 10 Rounds 358-0017-02
|Bereli
|$ 33.00
|