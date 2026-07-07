PSA Drops Taurus TX22 Compact With Red Dot To $399.99

Limited Time Deal

The Taurus TX22 Compact 3.5″ .22 LR Pistol w/ RDS Red Dot is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $399.99, marked down from $549.99. That’s $150 off on a compact, optics-ready rimfire pistol built for affordable range time, training, plinking, and steel shooting.

Top Features

Includes RDS red dot — ready to shoot with an optic out of the box

13-round capacity — solid firepower for a compact .22 LR

Threaded barrel — suppressor-ready with the right setup

Optics-ready platform — Shield RMSc / Holosun K footprint compatibility

Two magazines included — more range time, less reloading

Why Shooters Love It

The TX22 Compact gives shooters a lightweight, affordable, low-recoil pistol that still feels like a real training gun—not a toy. It’s a smart pick for high-volume practice, red-dot training, Steel Challenge, backyard plinking where legal, or just keeping your trigger time affordable.

With the included red dot, 13-round mags, threaded barrel, and Taurus Performance Trigger System, this is a lot of rimfire pistol for under $400.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $549.99

Sale Price: $399.99

You Save: $150.00

Discount: 27% off

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