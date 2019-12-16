Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 5.11 Tactical Gear has its 5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket in black or python grey for just $29.49. That is 69% off the $75.00 MSRP. You can get FREE shipping on orders of $35.00 or more. Optimized for conceal carry this coach jacket will sell out, price good while sizes last. Compare this price to the same item here and you will agree this is a great buy.

5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket Details The Crest Coaches Jacket brings together the classic fit of a coaches jacket with all-over fabric durability and comfort. Good for the brisk outdoors to a night out, it'll travel with you anywhere. Features Details Center front opening with ultra-thin, low-profile snaps

Hem with drawcord adjustment

Poly/cotton lined body; Nylon taffeta-lined sleeves

100% 5.7oz Cotton Canvas

Regular Fit

Machine Wash

Imported Very low profile, casual enough for everyday wear.

The 5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket is well planed:

5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket Deal Cart Check 12/16/2019:

