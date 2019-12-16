Gun Gear Deals: 5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket $29.49 that is 69% OFF

5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket Deal

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 5.11 Tactical Gear has its 5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket in black or python grey for just $29.49. That is 69% off the $75.00 MSRP. You can get FREE shipping on orders of $35.00 or more. Optimized for conceal carry this coach jacket will sell out, price good while sizes last. Compare this price to the same item here and you will agree this is a great buy.Buy Now Gun Deals

5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket Details

The Crest Coaches Jacket brings together the classic fit of a coaches jacket with all-over fabric durability and comfort. Good for the brisk outdoors to a night out, it'll travel with you anywhere.

Features Details

  • Center front opening with ultra-thin, low-profile snaps
  • Hem with drawcord adjustment
  • Poly/cotton lined body; Nylon taffeta-lined sleeves
  • 100% 5.7oz Cotton Canvas
  • Regular Fit
  • Machine Wash
  • Imported

Very low profile, casual enough for everyday wear.

The 5.11 Crest Coaches Jacket is well planed:

