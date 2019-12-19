If Pelosi Lies About Youth Gun Deaths, What Else Is She Fibbing About?

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Opinion

Pelosi’s bogus talking point on gun deaths of children. Image Washington Post Article
Pelosi’s bogus talking point on gun deaths of children. Image Washington Post Article

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been called out by the Washington Post Fact Checker for repeating a blatant falsehood about the number of children who die every day from so-called “gun violence,” and today the Second Amendment Foundation wonders what else she’s been lying about.

“Fact Checker Glenn Kessler plays no favorites,” noted SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb, “and when he slaps Pelosi with four ‘Pinocchios’ for repeatedly using a canard, she’s got it coming.”

Pelosi has repeatedly claimed that 100 people die every day from “gun violence,” and asserted that 47 of them are children and teens. But the Washington Post did some math, noting that 60 percent of firearms-related deaths are suicides, and wrote “It seemed strange that so many children would be killing themselves with guns.” The newspaper checked data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and concluded Pelosi was way off base, yet she has repeated the false narrative.

“If Pelosi perpetuates this lie about guns,” Gottlieb wondered, “what else is she being dishonest about? This is the kind of deliberate misinformation that should attract extra scrutiny for anything she says, about guns, taxes, the economy [impeachment] or any other social issue.

“What is truly alarming about this,” he continued, “is that far too many people have accepted Pelosi’s falsehood as fact. She has fabricated a misleading and inflammatory argument in support of further restrictions on law-abiding gun owners and she was getting away with it until the Washington Post Fact Checker called her on it.

“Speaker Pelosi and her anti-gun Democrat colleagues may think it’s okay to dupe the American public,” Gottlieb observed, “but we don’t. Creating a false narrative, and then acting on it, is a bad idea and really bad politics because eventually you’re going to get caught.”

Second Amendment FoundationThe Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.

5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
USAPaul71Finnky Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
Notify of
USA
Member
USA

Does one have to obey ALL the un-Constitutional “gun laws” to be considered “law abiding”? Is a lifetime of perfect obedience to the law required for “law abiding” status? If I jaywalked last week am I no longer “law abiding”? What is the legal definition of being “law abiding”? Is perfect slave status of virtuous citizenship a legal requirement by law to have and exercise protected Rights and can this law if it exists be cited?

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
5 minutes ago
Finnky
Member
Finnky

60% are suicides and ~5%+ are justified self-defense. If someone credibly threatens my life or that of my family members or friends, you can bet I’d feel justified using whatever force is necessary. If they die I would feel bad about it, but it would be justified. If they are a child and they die, I would feel sorry for their family – but it would still be justified and I’d get over it.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
1 hour ago
Paul71
Member
Paul71

Pelosi is a dysfunctional person that is out of touch with reality. . She is a vicious liar and an elitist .What does that say about the voters that keep her in office?

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
1 hour ago
USA
Member
USA

Paul, The larger more obvious question is why has she not been executed yet? All of her voters are dead so they won’t miss her.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
23 minutes ago
Paul71
Member
Paul71

True…

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
20 minutes ago
Home Page | Recent Posts | Most Popular